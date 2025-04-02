Epic Nike spring sale live from $19 — 15 fitness deals I'd shop right now

Whenever you're on the move, you need apparel and footwear that can keep up with you. And fortunately, Nike makes some of the best fitness apparel on the market for just about any activity — walking, running, playing sports and working out to name just a few.

The good news? Right now, Nike is hosting a huge spring sale with up to 40% off shorts, t-shirts, leggings, sneakers and much more. For example, you can grab a pair of the Nike Metcon 9s for just $104, which we recently named as one of the best cross training shoes in 2025.

If you're hoping to freshen up your spring fitness wardrobe, you've come to the right place. Below, I've roundup up all my favorite Nike apparel and sneaker deals starting at just $19. For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Nike promo codes.

Nike Apparel Deals

Nike Alate Sports Bra Tank Top (Women's): was $65 now $45 at nike Whether you're taking a morning stroll or doing an intense work out, this sports bra tank top is a winner. It's stretchy, sweat-wicking and feels like a second skin. The top features a sewn-in bra that offers medium support and keeps everything in place.

Nike Sportswear Everything Wovens (Women's): was $90 now $57 at nike These mid-rise cargo pants nail the sweet spot between comfort and style. The fabric maintains its shape throughout the day while providing a premium feel, and the oversized pockets add both practicality and a nice aesthetic.

Nike Solo Swoosh Fleece Hoodie (Men's): was $100 now $60 at nike The Swoosh Fleece Hoodie is an elevated basic with premium details. The brushed fleece interior provides serious comfort while strategic ribbing at the cuffs and hem keeps warmth locked in. The clean embroidered logo adds just enough branding, and the roomy fit through shoulders and chest ensures easy movement.

Nike Sneaker Deals

Nike Air Pegasus 2005 Shoes (Unisex): was $150 now $89 at nike For new and long-time runners alike, the Air Pegasus 2005 is an excellent pick. Equipped with Nike Air technology for impact absorption, a waffle-inspired outsole with great traction, and a foam midsole, these shoes will give your feet the reliable support they need on long runs.

Nike Free Metcon 6 Workout Shoes (Women’s): was $120 now $90 at nike Part of the Free Metcon line, these 6s have created an even more flexible yet stable shoe in the range. So, whether you're doing cardio or weights, these workout shoes are sure to support you. At this price point, it's an excellent deal and a vibrant addition to your wardrobe.