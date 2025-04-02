Epic Nike spring sale live from $19 — 15 fitness deals I'd shop right now
Save up to 40% on Nike's workout apparel and sneakers
Whenever you're on the move, you need apparel and footwear that can keep up with you. And fortunately, Nike makes some of the best fitness apparel on the market for just about any activity — walking, running, playing sports and working out to name just a few.
The good news? Right now, Nike is hosting a huge spring sale with up to 40% off shorts, t-shirts, leggings, sneakers and much more. For example, you can grab a pair of the Nike Metcon 9s for just $104, which we recently named as one of the best cross training shoes in 2025.
If you're hoping to freshen up your spring fitness wardrobe, you've come to the right place. Below, I've roundup up all my favorite Nike apparel and sneaker deals starting at just $19. For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Nike promo codes.
Quick Links
- shop the entire Nike spring sale
- Nike Sportswear JDI (Men's): was $30 now $19
- Nike Pro 3" Shorts (Women's): was $32 now $20
- Nike Cropped Logo T-Shirt (Women’s): was $30 now $20
- Nike Sportswear Club Long-Sleeve T-Shirt (Men's): was $35 now $26
- Nike One High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Women’s): was $60 now $33
- Nike Primary Dri-FIT Versatile Tank (Men's): was $55 now $35
- Nike Alate Sports Bra Tank Top (Women's): was $65 now $45
- Nike Air Force 1 ‘07 Shoes (Unisex): was $115 now $69
- Nike Air Pegasus 2005 Shoes (Unisex): was $150 now $89
- Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Shoes (Unisex): was $170 now $102
- Nike Metcon 9 Workout Shoes (Men’s): was $150 now $104
Nike Apparel Deals
Featuring Nike's 'Just Do It' slogan and the 'Swoosh' logo, this shirt is about as iconic as it comes. It's available in a variety of colors and sizes.
Tight, sweat-wicking shorts are perfect for any exercise that requires full range of motion from your legs, like yoga or biking. There are a bunch of colors to choose from, including orange, light gray and green.
A simple, yet classic pick from Nike's workout apparel is this Cropped Logo Tee, made from soft cotton jersey. The loose fit is super comfy and pairs nicely with leggings or shorts.
This Nike long-sleeved t-shirt is a dependable inner or outer layer, especially on those crisp spring outdoor runs. Made of cotton, it's soft and naturally breathable.
Leggings with pockets — it's a great combination. Even if you're not working out, the Nike Ones offer stretchy fabric and a supportive waistband. With a 43% in savings, buying these is a no-brainer.
Keep cool this spring with the sweat-wicking tank that you'll want to wear for each and every work out. Running, spinning, lifting and stretching has nothing on the soft and comfortable tank designed with armpit ventilation in mind.
These 5" shorts are designed with stretch to ensure you can run, jump, stretch, and squat with ease and comfort. They also feature Nike’s Dri-FIT technology, which quickly wicks away sweat during your workout.
Whether you're taking a morning stroll or doing an intense work out, this sports bra tank top is a winner. It's stretchy, sweat-wicking and feels like a second skin. The top features a sewn-in bra that offers medium support and keeps everything in place.
These mid-rise cargo pants nail the sweet spot between comfort and style. The fabric maintains its shape throughout the day while providing a premium feel, and the oversized pockets add both practicality and a nice aesthetic.
The Swoosh Fleece Hoodie is an elevated basic with premium details. The brushed fleece interior provides serious comfort while strategic ribbing at the cuffs and hem keeps warmth locked in. The clean embroidered logo adds just enough branding, and the roomy fit through shoulders and chest ensures easy movement.
Nike Sneaker Deals
Boasting a fresh, clean look, these shoes are understandably a popular pick — and right now, they’re $46 off. You’ll find synthetic leather and detailed stitching on the outside, a low-cut padded collar, and a well-cushioned midsole for all-day comfort.
For new and long-time runners alike, the Air Pegasus 2005 is an excellent pick. Equipped with Nike Air technology for impact absorption, a waffle-inspired outsole with great traction, and a foam midsole, these shoes will give your feet the reliable support they need on long runs.
Part of the Free Metcon line, these 6s have created an even more flexible yet stable shoe in the range. So, whether you're doing cardio or weights, these workout shoes are sure to support you. At this price point, it's an excellent deal and a vibrant addition to your wardrobe.
If you’re looking for a breathable, supportive running shoe, you’ve found it. With Air Zoom cushioning and plastic caging on the side, there’s plenty of support and a responsive feel, and with mesh panels and ventilation ports on the heel, air can easily flow through and keep your feet cool.
The Metcon 9’s are some of the best cross training shoes on the market. While they are available in many colors, this bright Light Lemon pair feature the biggest discount at 30% off. Considering they sport a larger Hyperlift plate and secure feel, you’ll get a very stable workout at a discounted price.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
