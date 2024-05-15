Epic Nike sale knocks up to 50% off — 7 deals to shop right now

Whether you're perfecting your RDLs or running your first 10K, now is the time to give your workout wardrobe an overhaul. Nike just launched a new sale with discounts on running shoes, sports bras, t-shirts and more.

For a limited time, Nike apparel and gear is on sale from $9. The sale includes some of the best Nike running shoes we've tested, such as the Pegasus 40 which are on sale for just $77. That's 40% off and one of the biggest discounts we've seen on a pair or shoes we called a versatile running shoe, suitable for every level of runner. Below I've rounded up seven of the best Nike deals you can get right now.

Best Nike deals

Nike Swoosh Sports Bra: was $35 now $18 @ Nike

As we know with Nike, sports bras can reach over $80 for some models. So $18 is a very good price to find during this Nike sale. This bra is non-padded with medium support and stays snug and secure as you lift, jump, or squat.

Nike Flex Experience Run 11 (Men's): was $75 now $44 @ Nike

Multiple reviewers of this budget-friendly trainer gush that they'd buy another pair — they're that comfortable. Ideal for lighter workouts and runs, this lightweight design is equally loved for its price point. Plus, the women's Run 12 is marked down to $56 in special, wide sizing.

Nike Interact Run (Men's): was $85 now $50 @ Nike

These highly-rated running shoes, featuring Nike's lightweight Flyknit upper, are a whopping 40% off and still available in every size (rare for discounts this big). This style also features a waffle outsole crafted from recycled materials (from other Nike footwear, no less) to fit the overall shoe's ethos of extending its lifecycle. A scannable QR code on the tongue, for instance, provides even more insights on how to recycle or donate these when they've inevitably run their course or help with repairs in the interim. Talk about a long-term investment for less. The women's shoe is on sale for $72.

Nike Free Run 2018 (Men's): was $100 now $69 @ Nike

In this iteration of Nike's Free Run shoes (which are 30% off), you'll likely notice a more adaptive fit thanks to a stretchy, breathable upper material that hugs your foot for extra comfort. "I walk at least 10k steps a day and don't feel any discomfort," one reviewer writes." Many note they went up half a size for a better fit. The women's shoe is on sale for $97.

Pegasus 40 Road Running Shoes (Men's): was $130 now $77 @ NIke

Pegasus has been part of Nike's running lineup for what feels like forever, which is why our review of its 40th iteration concludes it's "a reliable workhorse for beginners and marathon runners alike." The biggest discount is limited to the bronze, black, white/red, and orange/blue combinations, however. The women's shoe is on sale for $85.