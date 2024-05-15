Epic Nike sale knocks up to 50% off — 7 deals to shop right now
Shop running shoes for every budget at Nike
Whether you're perfecting your RDLs or running your first 10K, now is the time to give your workout wardrobe an overhaul. Nike just launched a new sale with discounts on running shoes, sports bras, t-shirts and more.
For a limited time, Nike apparel and gear is on sale from $9. The sale includes some of the best Nike running shoes we've tested, such as the Pegasus 40 which are on sale for just $77. That's 40% off and one of the biggest discounts we've seen on a pair or shoes we called a versatile running shoe, suitable for every level of runner. Below I've rounded up seven of the best Nike deals you can get right now.
Best Nike deals
Nike Swoosh Sports Bra: was $35 now $18 @ Nike
As we know with Nike, sports bras can reach over $80 for some models. So $18 is a very good price to find during this Nike sale. This bra is non-padded with medium support and stays snug and secure as you lift, jump, or squat.
Nike Flex Experience Run 11 (Men's): was $75 now $44 @ Nike
Multiple reviewers of this budget-friendly trainer gush that they'd buy another pair — they're that comfortable. Ideal for lighter workouts and runs, this lightweight design is equally loved for its price point. Plus, the women's Run 12 is marked down to $56 in special, wide sizing.
Nike Interact Run (Men's): was $85 now $50 @ Nike
These highly-rated running shoes, featuring Nike's lightweight Flyknit upper, are a whopping 40% off and still available in every size (rare for discounts this big). This style also features a waffle outsole crafted from recycled materials (from other Nike footwear, no less) to fit the overall shoe's ethos of extending its lifecycle. A scannable QR code on the tongue, for instance, provides even more insights on how to recycle or donate these when they've inevitably run their course or help with repairs in the interim. Talk about a long-term investment for less. The women's shoe is on sale for $72.
Nike Free Run 2018 (Men's): was $100 now $69 @ Nike
In this iteration of Nike's Free Run shoes (which are 30% off), you'll likely notice a more adaptive fit thanks to a stretchy, breathable upper material that hugs your foot for extra comfort. "I walk at least 10k steps a day and don't feel any discomfort," one reviewer writes." Many note they went up half a size for a better fit. The women's shoe is on sale for $97.
Pegasus 40 Road Running Shoes (Men's): was $130 now $77 @ NIke
Pegasus has been part of Nike's running lineup for what feels like forever, which is why our review of its 40th iteration concludes it's "a reliable workhorse for beginners and marathon runners alike." The biggest discount is limited to the bronze, black, white/red, and orange/blue combinations, however. The women's shoe is on sale for $85.
Air Max 270 (Women's): was $160 now $121 @ Nike
It's not often that this popular sneaker dips so deeply in price. Eligible for a 23% off discount, these easy-to-slip-on sneakers provide buyers with a boost (270 degrees of air!) and nail the trifecta of comfort, style and support. The men's shoe is on sale for $115.
Nike Invincible 3 (Men's): was $180 now $125 @ Nike
If comfort is king, the Nike Invincible 3 is here to serve. Discounted up to 30%, this super-cushioned sneaker is one of the best Nike running shoes for recovery thanks to a sizable helping of Nike's ZoomX foam in the midsole. It also looks darn fly. The women's shoe is on sale for $135.
As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.