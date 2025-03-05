Epic Dell sale is live — 9 deals I’d shop on laptops, monitors and more from $229
Score huge savings on our favorite Dell devices
Hoping to upgrade your laptop or monitor? Look no further than Dell's current sale. Even at full price, Dell’s products are a great value — but right now, you can snag deals starting at just $229.
For a limited time, Dell is offering major discounts on their monitors, and laptops. One of my favorite deals is the Dell XPS 14, which is currently $300 off its original price. You can also splurge on the Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop for $3,399 — it's still pricey, but that's $600 in savings for a stellar gaming machine.
Below I've rounded up 9 of the best Dell sales you can shop right now. (For more ways to save, check out today's best Dell coupons).
Dell
The Dell S3222DGM is a big-screen display for gamers on a budget. It features a 2560 x 1440 (QHD) resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and HDMI/DisplayPort connectivity. The 31.5-inch monitor also sports a curved display designed to immerse you in whatever it is your watching or playing.
Dell's Inspiron range is a cornerstone of its laptop output, offering good performance and battery life at a decent price. This Core i3-based model is one of the cheaper ones, but with this discount, you're getting a great student laptop with a big, 15-inch display and plenty of ports for under $300.
Dell's Inspiron line was one of the first laptops to join the AI PC revolution. The Inspiron 14 Plus features a 14-inch QHD+ display, Snapdragon X Plus CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
Save big on this Snapdragon X Elite-powered laptop, which packs improved battery efficiency and top-tier AI processing. In addition to its X1E-80-100 CPU, this XPS 13 configuration is also equipped with 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 120Hz display. In our Dell XPS 13 2024 review, we praised this laptop's amazing 19+ hours of battery life.
Save $400 on this Dell G16 gaming laptop. Dell's G-series laptops are great options for gamers on a budget, packing gaming performance to rival competitors like Alienware at a fraction of the price. This configuration comes with a bright and colorful 16-inch display, a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX processor, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU.
This XPS 14 configuration boasts one of Intel's new chips — the Core Ultra 7 155H. For just $1,199, you'll also get 16GB of RAM, 512 GB of SSD storage, and a 14.5-inch 1920 x 1200 display. Whether you're in the market for a laptop capable of tackling everyday tasks or casual gaming rig, the XPS 14 is a solid option.
Alienware
It's a modest discount, but the Alienware AW2524HF is a solid monitor if you're short on cash. You get a 25-inch 1080p screen with 360Hz refresh rate, 1m response time, and HDMI/DisplayPort connectivity. AMD FreeSync Premium support also means tear-free and stutter free gameplay.
With a $500 discount, you can now grab this beefy Alienware x16 R2 gaming laptop for an all-new low price. Sporting an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H CPU, a Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU, 32GB of DDR5X RAM, a 2TB SSD and a neat 16-inch FHD (1920 x 1200) 480Hz display, you bet it can make any game you throw at it look spectacular.
If you're searching for a stellar gaming laptop with raw horsepower, look no further than the m18 R2, a machine that earned 4.5 out of 5 stars in our Alienware M18 R2 review. This configuration boasts an Intel Core i9-14900HX CPU, 64GB of RAM, 4TB SSD, and an Nvidia RTX 4090 GPU. It also houses a gorgeous 18-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 165Hz display. It's a pricey laptop, but well worth it, especially when it's slashed by $600.
