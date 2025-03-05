Epic Dell sale is live — 9 deals I’d shop on laptops, monitors and more from $229

Score huge savings on our favorite Dell devices

Dell XPS 13 on yellow background with Tom&#039;s Guide Price Drop badge
(Image credit: Future)
Hoping to upgrade your laptop or monitor? Look no further than Dell's current sale. Even at full price, Dell’s products are a great value — but right now, you can snag deals starting at just $229.

For a limited time, Dell is offering major discounts on their monitors, and laptops. One of my favorite deals is the Dell XPS 14, which is currently $300 off its original price. You can also splurge on the Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop for $3,399 — it's still pricey, but that's $600 in savings for a stellar gaming machine.

Below I've rounded up 9 of the best Dell sales you can shop right now. (For more ways to save, check out today's best Dell coupons).

Dell 32" Curved Monitor
Dell 32" Curved Monitor: was $329 now $229 at Dell

The Dell S3222DGM is a big-screen display for gamers on a budget. It features a 2560 x 1440 (QHD) resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and HDMI/DisplayPort connectivity. The 31.5-inch monitor also sports a curved display designed to immerse you in whatever it is your watching or playing.

Dell Inspiron 15
Dell Inspiron 15: was $379 now $279 at Dell

Dell's Inspiron range is a cornerstone of its laptop output, offering good performance and battery life at a decent price. This Core i3-based model is one of the cheaper ones, but with this discount, you're getting a great student laptop with a big, 15-inch display and plenty of ports for under $300.

Dell Inspiron 14 Plus
Dell Inspiron 14 Plus: was $999 now $799 at Dell

Dell's Inspiron line was one of the first laptops to join the AI PC revolution. The Inspiron 14 Plus features a 14-inch QHD+ display, Snapdragon X Plus CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Dell XPS 13
Dell XPS 13: was $1,199 now $999 at Dell

Save big on this Snapdragon X Elite-powered laptop, which packs improved battery efficiency and top-tier AI processing. In addition to its X1E-80-100 CPU, this XPS 13 configuration is also equipped with 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 120Hz display. In our Dell XPS 13 2024 review, we praised this laptop's amazing 19+ hours of battery life.

Dell G16 Gaming Laptop
Dell G16 Gaming Laptop: was $1,499 now $1,099 at Dell

Save $400 on this Dell G16 gaming laptop. Dell's G-series laptops are great options for gamers on a budget, packing gaming performance to rival competitors like Alienware at a fraction of the price. This configuration comes with a bright and colorful 16-inch display, a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX processor, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU.

Dell XPS 14
Dell XPS 14: was $1,499 now $1,199 at Dell

This XPS 14 configuration boasts one of Intel's new chips — the Core Ultra 7 155H. For just $1,199, you'll also get 16GB of RAM, 512 GB of SSD storage, and a 14.5-inch 1920 x 1200 display. Whether you're in the market for a laptop capable of tackling everyday tasks or casual gaming rig, the XPS 14 is a solid option.

Alienware 25" Gaming Monitor
Alienware 25" Gaming Monitor: was $349 now $279 at Dell

It's a modest discount, but the Alienware AW2524HF is a solid monitor if you're short on cash. You get a 25-inch 1080p screen with 360Hz refresh rate, 1m response time, and HDMI/DisplayPort connectivity. AMD FreeSync Premium support also means tear-free and stutter free gameplay.

Alienware x16 R2 Gaming Laptop
Alienware x16 R2 Gaming Laptop : was $2,699 now $2,199 at Dell

With a $500 discount, you can now grab this beefy Alienware x16 R2 gaming laptop for an all-new low price. Sporting an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H CPU, a Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU, 32GB of DDR5X RAM, a 2TB SSD and a neat 16-inch FHD (1920 x 1200) 480Hz display, you bet it can make any game you throw at it look spectacular.

Alienware m18 R2 w/ RTX 4090
Alienware m18 R2 w/ RTX 4090: was $3,999 now $3,399 at Dell

If you're searching for a stellar gaming laptop with raw horsepower, look no further than the m18 R2, a machine that earned 4.5 out of 5 stars in our Alienware M18 R2 review. This configuration boasts an Intel Core i9-14900HX CPU, 64GB of RAM, 4TB SSD, and an Nvidia RTX 4090 GPU. It also houses a gorgeous 18-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 165Hz display. It's a pricey laptop, but well worth it, especially when it's slashed by $600.

Olivia Halevy

Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus. 

