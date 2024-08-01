Epic CRZ YOGA sale on Amazon — 7 deals I'd shop now starting at $15

From hitting the tennis courts and playing a round of golf to practicing hot yoga and going for a run, it's not always easy to find an athletic brand whose apparel suits all your fitness goals and needs (and is still affordable). That's where CRZ YOGA comes into play.

CRZ YOGA, an Amazon storefront that is gaining popularity in the fitness world, is currently offering up to 20% off its already budget-friendly yoga and athletic apparel. Amazon reviews often compare CRZ YOGA's quality and fit to Lululemon, admitting it's just as good (if not better) than the premium apparel. Plus, they offer tons of styles for every type of sport and activity level.

As someone who owns a few athletic tops and leggings from CRZ YOGA, I definitely recommend taking advantage of these savings. In fact, I've already added the 20% off Butterluxe Athletic Romper and the $23 Seamless Ribbed Workout Top to my shopping cart! Here are the rest of my favorite CRZ YOGA deals on Amazon.

CRZ YOGA deals

CRZ YOGA Naked Feeling Biker Shorts (Women's): was $18 now $15 @ Amazon

There's nothing better than fast-drying and ultra-breathable shorts on a hot summer's day — or in a hot yoga studio. These biker shorts were designed to be restriction-free and their buttery-soft fabric will fit you like a second skin. The discounted shorts are available in 6-inch and 8-inch lengths. You can also choose from dozens of colors, but personally, I'm loving this deep red.

CRZ YOGA Short Sleeve Shirts (Men's): was $28 now $22 @ Amazon

Designed for everyday wear or low impact training, this short sleeve tee will be a closet essential. It features a classic fit, a high crew neck and moisture wicking fabric. You'll stay cool and dry all day long.

CRZ YOGA Butterluxe Y Back Sports Bra (Women's): was $28 now $23 @ Amazon

Designed for yoga, this sports bra is part of the Butterluxe collection and is made with extremely soft and ultra stretchy material. It provides light support and includes removable pads. Thanks to its racerback design, it can be worn alone or layered under another top.

CRZ YOGA Seamless Ribbed Top (Women's): was $28 now $23 @ Amazon

Throw on this cute and supportive ribbed top for your next work out for extra comfort (and a boost of confidence). The top is part of the Seamless collection, which features chafe-free, breathable, moisture-wicking and four-way stretch material. It's technically listed as a bra since it has a built-in shelf bra, but I like to consider it a cropped work out top. I'm also obsessed with its ribbed design and wide selection of fun colors.

CRZ YOGA Linerless Workout Shorts (Men's): was $28 now $23 @ Amazon

Designed for running or traditional workouts, these men's shorts are super lightweight, quick drying and extra durable. They come in a variety of colors and feature an elastic waistband with a drawstring and two side pockets (one pocket even has a zipper).

CRZ YOGA High Waisted Golf Skirt (Women's): was $32 now $27 @ Amazon

For the ladies who like to hit the tennis courts and the golf course (or just look cute and casual on the regular), this high-waisted athletic skirt was made for you. The skirt is ultra-soft, weightless and quick to dry. It has built-in shorts that feature a pocket to store a tennis ball while you're playing. We haven't tested the skirt yet, but it also claims to not make those pesky "swish-swish" sounds that other athletic skirts and shorts make (IYKYK).