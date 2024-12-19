Epic Champion apparel sale on Amazon — 9 holiday deals I’m shopping now from $10
Cozy loungewear deals that will arrive before Christmas
Not to get ahead of myself, but do you know that awkward stretch of time between Christmas and New Year's? The one where you can't tell what day it is and you lounge around the house all day in sweats. Well, I have the perfect comfy clothing recommendation for this strange-but-lovely in between period.
Champion is the optimal choice when it comes to athletic apparel that also doubles as loungewear — and right now, Amazon is knocking up to 60% off select pieces from the brand. We're talking fleece joggers, warm hoodies, thick cotton tees and more starting at the insanely-low price of $10.
If you're hoping to snag some last-minute gifts before the holidays, you're in luck. Almost all of the deals below will arrive before Christmas if you place your order ASAP. Note that prices change based on the size you select, but we're seeing unbeatable prices regardless. So don't wait — check out all my favorite Champion deals below.
Quick Links
- shop the entire Champion sale at Amazon
- Champion Classic Tee: was $20 now $10
- Champion Sleeveless Muscle Tank: was $20 now $11
- Champion Fleece Sweatshirt: was $55 now $11
- Champion Classic Long-Sleeve T-Shirt: was $25 now $16
- Champion Infinity Racerback Sports Bra: was $25 now $16
- Champion Everyday Cotton Joggers: was $35 now $19
- Champion Powerblend Fleece Sweatpants: was $45 now $22
- Champion Powerblend Fleece Hoodie: was $50 now $29
- Champion Water Resistant Jacket: was $50 now $35
Best Champion deals
For a limited time, you can scoop up this crewneck t-shirt (available in a huge range of sizes, from XS to XXXXXL, and big and tall) for nearly half-off. It features a thick, midweight material, is durable and reviews mention that it won't shrink after washing.
Constructed from a 5.5-ounce cotton blend, this lightweight sleeveless shirt comes in a range of neutral colorways (like this heather gray for just $11) to brighter hues like royal blue and red. On the back, you'll find a Champion logo embroidered just below the ribbed neckline.
Different sizes feature different savings on this fleece-lined hoodie. The ribbed hem gives it a slightly slimmer fit, but reviewers share it's still comfortable, "not too tight or too loose," and is stylish enough to go from lounging at home to running errands or pairing with a nice jacket.
This sports bra is just as comfy as it is supportive. Perfect for jogging, gym workouts, cycling and lounging, the bra is made of double layered fabric and straps that feel great on the skin. It also features a classic pullover design for easy-on, easy-off changing.
This standard-fit, long-sleeve shirt is constructed from cotton and features a ribbed crewneck collar. A subtle logo is embroidered above the left cuff. The versatile long-sleeve comes in multiple color options so I'd recommend grabbing a few at this price.
These casual, standard-fit sweats are not super thick, but great if you prefer a lightweight design. The joggers hit right at the ankle, with a tighter cuff. Sizing-wise, these come with an adjustable drawstring.
It doesn't get much more comfy than this pair of fleece sweatpants that features an elastic waistband, adjustable drawcords and an ultra soft fabric. Made of high-quality fleece, the pants are designed to reduce pilling and shrinkage, which is a major plus in my book.
This double-lined, drawcord hoodie (featuring metal crommets), is an elevated, thicker version of the other sweatshirt on this list. A blend of polyester and cotton, it's designed to resist pilling and shrinkage, providing buyers with a longer wear time. It's available in 20-plus colorways, including the maroon pictured, which starts at $30.
This deal knocks up to 30% off one of Champion's most popular jackets. It's water resistant, easy to pack away, and comes in 10 colors. The discount varies by color and size, but in most configurations, it's still super reasonable for an incredibly versatile jacket.
