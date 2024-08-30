Epic apparel sale at REI — I've picked the best deals on Patagonia, North Face and more

Deals
By
published

Clothing, tech, and more are discounted right now at REI

North Face jacket, Patagonia shorts, and a Keen sneaker shown side by side
(Image credit: REI)
Jump to:

While you can find Labor Day sales just about anywhere right now, I've been keeping my eye on REI Co-Op. The retailer offers a huge variety of gear and clothing for the great outdoors and right now many of the big name brands are getting massive price cuts.

For example, you can get a pair of Women's Taghee IV Waterproof Hiking Shoes for under $120, over 20% off the Garmin Forerunner 265, and even $150 off of a 2-Bike Hitch Rack. Here are my picks for the REI Co-Op sale, but move fast — these deals expire on September 2.

Quick Links

Best REI Labor Day Sale Deals

Patagonia Baggies Shorts (Women): was $59 now $28 @ REI

Patagonia Baggies Shorts (Women): was $59 now $28 @ REI
These comfy but freeing shorts are ideal for travel, camping, the gym, or just running errands. They're also ideal in water, thanks to a polyester mesh lining in the pockets.

View Deal
REI Sahara Shade Hoodie (Women): was $49 now $34@ REI

REI Sahara Shade Hoodie (Women): was $49 now $34@ REI
A cozy hoodie, the Sahara Shade Hoodie lives up to its name with UPF 50+ fabric that shields from UV rays while also being stretchy and moisture-wicking.

View Deal
North Face Mountain Pullover (Men): was $150 now $59 @ REI

North Face Mountain Pullover (Men): was $150 now $59 @ REI
A huge savings on this insulated hoodie with a water repellent finish, the fabric has four-way stretch and there's a handwarmer pocket, too. An excellent pick for the upcoming fall weather. 

View Deal
KUHL Renegade Recon Pants (Men): was $99 now $74 @ REI

KUHL Renegade Recon Pants (Men): was $99 now $74 @ REI
Ideal for exploring or relaxing, these stretchy trousers have a zippered security pocket and a UPF rating of 50 plus. They're also abrasion resistant, too.

View Deal
REI Flash Stretch Rain Jacket: was $169 now $83 @ REI

REI Flash Stretch Rain Jacket: was $169 now $83 @ REI
Available in a few color options, this jacket has REI's HydroWall waterproof and windproof protection while still being breathable, and it's got zippered pockets and feels roomy.

View Deal
Helinox Chair Zero: was $149 now $89 @ REI

Helinox Chair Zero: was $149 now $89 @ REI
An ideal camping chair that's strong enough to support up to 265lbs while still being easy to carry, the Chair Zero lets a user sit 8.5 inches off the ground — perfect for the campfire or for tailgating. 

View Deal
KEEN Targhee IV Waterproof Hiking Shoes (Women): was $160 now $119 @ REI

KEEN Targhee IV Waterproof Hiking Shoes (Women): was $160 now $119 @ REI
These highly-rated hiking shoes offer leather mud shields and anti-odor technology, as well as a comfortable inside that's breathable even after walking long distances.

View Deal
Garmin Forerunner 265: was $450 now $349 @ REI

Garmin Forerunner 265: was $450 now $349 @ REI
With up to 13 days, a training readiness score to help you know when to push yourself, and a gorgeous AMOLED display, the Garmin Forerunner 265 is an excellent travel companion and coaching device.

View Deal
Thule T2 Pro XTR 2-Bike Hitch Rack: was $749 now $599 @ REI

Thule T2 Pro XTR 2-Bike Hitch Rack: was $749 now $599 @ REI
Ideal for adding two bikes to your vehicle, this hitch rack has an AutoAttach system for tool-free installation and removal with no frame contact on the bikes.

View Deal
Lloyd Coombes
Lloyd Coombes

A freelance writer from Essex, UK, Lloyd Coombes began writing for Tom's Guide in 2024 having worked on TechRadar, iMore, Live Science and more. A specialist in consumer tech, Lloyd is particularly knowledgeable on Apple products ever since he got his first iPod Mini. Aside from writing about the latest gadgets for Future, he's also a blogger and the Editor in Chief of GGRecon.com. On the rare occasion he’s not writing, you’ll find him spending time with his son, or working hard at the gym. You can find him on Twitter @lloydcoombes.