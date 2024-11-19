Epic Adidas Black Friday sale on Amazon — here’s 15 deals I’d shop from $11

Deals
By
published

Shop sporty and stylish Adidas right now

Adidas Black Friday deals
(Image credit: Adidas)
Jump to:

Black Friday is just a few days away — and if you're looking to upgrade your fitness wardrobe, step up your sneaker game or shop must-have gifts for the holiday season, you've come to the right place.

Right now, Amazon's massive Black Friday sale is slashing the prices on Adidas' most popular activewear. Items like sneakers, sweatshirts, leggings and accessories are on now sale starting at just $11.

Remember to check the different color options in your size, as prices vary based on your choice of size and color. So don't wait until Black Friday — snag some great deals today during the Adidas sale on Amazon.

Quick Links

Best Adidas Accessory Deals

Adidas Cushioned Quarter Socks (3-Pack, Men's)
Adidas Cushioned Quarter Socks (3-Pack, Men's): was $16 now $11

Score a solid discount on a wardrobe staple. These Adidas socks reach just to the ankle, and are made of moisture-wicking yarn that will keep your feet comfortable and dry. What's more, they support your foot with arch compression and cushioning.

Read more
View Deal
Adidas Saturday Relaxed Adjustable Cap (Women's)
Adidas Saturday Relaxed Adjustable Cap (Women's): was $20 now $16

Great structure with an adjustable relaxed fit is what you'll get with this Adidas baseball cap for everyday style. While we've opted for hot pink, it comes in pretty much every color you could wish for. Throw it on for a classic look any day of the week.

Read more
View Deal
Adidas Classic 3s 2.0 Sackpack
Adidas Classic 3s 2.0 Sackpack: was $22 now $16

This Adidas sackpack is a perfect gym buddy, as it cinches closed easily and has space to store your kit, shoes and more. Plus, there's a zippered pocked on the front to store essentials like your phone or keys.

Read more
View Deal
Adidas Team Fold Beanie (Men's)
Adidas Team Fold Beanie (Men's): was $20 now $17

Nothing keeps you cozy like a beanie. This Adidas Team Fold one has a simple, subtle style, meaning it goes with any outfit. It'll also help keep your hair under control.

Read more
View Deal
Adidas Must Have 2.0 Belt Bag
Adidas Must Have 2.0 Belt Bag: was $30 now $25

Like the name suggests, this Adidas crossbody bag is a must have. There are multiple zippered pockets inside to keep your stuff organised, and a hidden zippered pocket for valuables. Adidas even thought to add storage for your earbuds and chargers.

Read more
View Deal

Best Adidas Apparel Deals

Adidas Future Icon Three Stripes Leggings (Women's)
Adidas Future Icon Three Stripes Leggings (Women's): was $40 now $15

Save on these iconic Adidas leggings in various colors and sizes. They feel like a second skin, making them perfect for everyday use or workouts.

Read more
View Deal
Adidas Essentials Fleece Sweatshirt (Men's)
Adidas Essentials Fleece Sweatshirt (Men's): was $45 now $24

There are limited options of colorways for this Essentials Fleece Sweatshirt, but the classic sports look in black offers comfort for easy everyday wear. Plus, it’ll keep you warm with ribbed cuffs and hem for a secure fit.

Read more
View Deal
Adidas All Szn French Terry 3-Stripes Straight Leg Pants (Women's)
Adidas All Szn French Terry 3-Stripes Straight Leg Pants (Women's): was $60 now $25

A pair of cozy sweatpants will be your best friend during the colder months of the year. These are made of soft terry cotton, have an adjustable drawcord and side pockets to store your stuff. They also have slits at the legs to make them easy to move in.

Read more
View Deal
Adidas Essentials French Terry Cuffed 3-Stripes Pants (Men's)
Adidas Essentials French Terry Cuffed 3-Stripes Pants (Men's): was $50 now $31

These Adidas sweatpants boast a soft French terry cotton with a regular fit that’ll keep you cozy throughout the day. The drawcord on an elasticated waist also provides the ultimate comfy activewear.

Read more
View Deal
Adidas All Szn Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie (Men's)
Adidas All Szn Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie (Men's): was $65 now $36

This is one of my favorite items from Adidas' lineup. I'm a big fan of this hoodie's loose fit because it's great for either workouts or casual wear. Plus, like the name suggests, you can wear it all year round.

Read more
View Deal

Best Adidas Shoe Deals

Adidas Slides Sandals
Adidas Slides Sandals: was $30 now $14

Whether you're at the beach, gym, or grabbing a coffee, these sandals do the job. They feature a contoured footbed that makes them comfy to walk in and a hook-and-loop bandage upper dries quickly. Plus, they look great with everything.

Read more
View Deal
Adidas Daily 4.0 Sneaker (Men's)
Adidas Daily 4.0 Sneaker (Men's): was $65 now $37

These sneakers are a bestseller on Amazon, and it's easy to see why. Their casual color-block style is simple, timeless and goes with any outfit. Plus, they have a soft leather upper and a reinforced toe.

Read more
View Deal
Adidas Racer Tr23 (Men's)
Adidas Racer Tr23 (Men's): was $80 now $51

Race to your heart's content with these Adidas Racer Tr23 sneakers. Reviewers on Amazon love these sneakers for their fit, comfort and stylish looks.

Read more
View Deal
Adidas VL Court 3.0 Sneaker (Women's)
Adidas VL Court 3.0 Sneaker (Women's): was $79 now $59

These skateboarding-style Court sneakers look good and come at a bargain price ahead of Black Friday with their signature vulcanized soles for an authentic retro look.

Read more
View Deal
Adidas Ultraboost Light Sneaker (Men's)
Adidas Ultraboost Light Sneaker (Men's): was $190 now $60

The Ultraboost Light are our favorite running shoes from Adidas. Our Adidas Ultraboost Light review says these are stylish, fit well and are lighter than the previous Ultraboost 22. They're a bit more expensive than other models on the market, but this is an amazing discount you shouldn't miss.

Read more
View Deal
TOPICS
Olivia Halevy
Olivia Halevy

Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus. 