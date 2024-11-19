Epic Adidas Black Friday sale on Amazon — here’s 15 deals I’d shop from $11

Black Friday is just a few days away — and if you're looking to upgrade your fitness wardrobe, step up your sneaker game or shop must-have gifts for the holiday season, you've come to the right place.

Right now, Amazon's massive Black Friday sale is slashing the prices on Adidas' most popular activewear. Items like sneakers, sweatshirts, leggings and accessories are on now sale starting at just $11.

Remember to check the different color options in your size, as prices vary based on your choice of size and color. So don't wait until Black Friday — snag some great deals today during the Adidas sale on Amazon.

Best Adidas Accessory Deals

Adidas Saturday Relaxed Adjustable Cap (Women's): was $20 now $16 Great structure with an adjustable relaxed fit is what you'll get with this Adidas baseball cap for everyday style. While we've opted for hot pink, it comes in pretty much every color you could wish for. Throw it on for a classic look any day of the week. Read more ▼

Adidas Classic 3s 2.0 Sackpack: was $22 now $16 This Adidas sackpack is a perfect gym buddy, as it cinches closed easily and has space to store your kit, shoes and more. Plus, there's a zippered pocked on the front to store essentials like your phone or keys. Read more ▼

Best Adidas Apparel Deals

Adidas Essentials Fleece Sweatshirt (Men's): was $45 now $24 There are limited options of colorways for this Essentials Fleece Sweatshirt, but the classic sports look in black offers comfort for easy everyday wear. Plus, it’ll keep you warm with ribbed cuffs and hem for a secure fit. Read more ▼

Best Adidas Shoe Deals