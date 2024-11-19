Epic Adidas Black Friday sale on Amazon — here’s 15 deals I’d shop from $11
Black Friday is just a few days away — and if you're looking to upgrade your fitness wardrobe, step up your sneaker game or shop must-have gifts for the holiday season, you've come to the right place.
Right now, Amazon's massive Black Friday sale is slashing the prices on Adidas' most popular activewear. Items like sneakers, sweatshirts, leggings and accessories are on now sale starting at just $11.
Remember to check the different color options in your size, as prices vary based on your choice of size and color. So don't wait until Black Friday — snag some great deals today during the Adidas sale on Amazon.
Best Adidas Accessory Deals
Score a solid discount on a wardrobe staple. These Adidas socks reach just to the ankle, and are made of moisture-wicking yarn that will keep your feet comfortable and dry. What's more, they support your foot with arch compression and cushioning.
Great structure with an adjustable relaxed fit is what you'll get with this Adidas baseball cap for everyday style. While we've opted for hot pink, it comes in pretty much every color you could wish for. Throw it on for a classic look any day of the week.
This Adidas sackpack is a perfect gym buddy, as it cinches closed easily and has space to store your kit, shoes and more. Plus, there's a zippered pocked on the front to store essentials like your phone or keys.
Nothing keeps you cozy like a beanie. This Adidas Team Fold one has a simple, subtle style, meaning it goes with any outfit. It'll also help keep your hair under control.
Like the name suggests, this Adidas crossbody bag is a must have. There are multiple zippered pockets inside to keep your stuff organised, and a hidden zippered pocket for valuables. Adidas even thought to add storage for your earbuds and chargers.
Best Adidas Apparel Deals
Save on these iconic Adidas leggings in various colors and sizes. They feel like a second skin, making them perfect for everyday use or workouts.
There are limited options of colorways for this Essentials Fleece Sweatshirt, but the classic sports look in black offers comfort for easy everyday wear. Plus, it’ll keep you warm with ribbed cuffs and hem for a secure fit.
A pair of cozy sweatpants will be your best friend during the colder months of the year. These are made of soft terry cotton, have an adjustable drawcord and side pockets to store your stuff. They also have slits at the legs to make them easy to move in.
These Adidas sweatpants boast a soft French terry cotton with a regular fit that’ll keep you cozy throughout the day. The drawcord on an elasticated waist also provides the ultimate comfy activewear.
This is one of my favorite items from Adidas' lineup. I'm a big fan of this hoodie's loose fit because it's great for either workouts or casual wear. Plus, like the name suggests, you can wear it all year round.
Best Adidas Shoe Deals
Whether you're at the beach, gym, or grabbing a coffee, these sandals do the job. They feature a contoured footbed that makes them comfy to walk in and a hook-and-loop bandage upper dries quickly. Plus, they look great with everything.
These sneakers are a bestseller on Amazon, and it's easy to see why. Their casual color-block style is simple, timeless and goes with any outfit. Plus, they have a soft leather upper and a reinforced toe.
Race to your heart's content with these Adidas Racer Tr23 sneakers. Reviewers on Amazon love these sneakers for their fit, comfort and stylish looks.
These skateboarding-style Court sneakers look good and come at a bargain price ahead of Black Friday with their signature vulcanized soles for an authentic retro look.
The Ultraboost Light are our favorite running shoes from Adidas. Our Adidas Ultraboost Light review says these are stylish, fit well and are lighter than the previous Ultraboost 22. They're a bit more expensive than other models on the market, but this is an amazing discount you shouldn't miss.
