Early Black Friday gaming laptop deals — 7 epic sales I'd recommend today
Save across ASUS, Alienware, Acer, and more
Black Friday deals are on the horizon, but you can already snag a great gaming laptop bargain if you know where to look.
Luckily, I do, meaning I already know how you can save $250 on a Lenovo LOQ 15. I also found $500 off of the excellent Alienware m18 R2 laptop and other discounts. Whatever budget you're working with, I have a deal for you, so here are my favorite gaming laptop deals currently available.
Quick Links
- Lenovo LOQ 15: was $799 now $549 @ Best Buy
- MSI THIN GF63: was $899 now $699 @ Target
- Acer Nitro V: was $949 now $699 @ Best Buy
- HP Victus: was $1,209 now $909 @ Amazon (use Coupon)
- Alienware m16 R2: was $1,599 now $1,299 @ Dell
- Alienware m16 R2: was $1,899 now $1,599 @ Best Buy
- ASUS ROG Zephyrus: was $2,299 now $2,049 @ Best Buy
- Alienware m18 R2: was $3,299 now $2,799 @ Dell
Best Gaming Laptop deals
Lenovo LOQ 15: was $799 now $549 @ Best Buy
This sleek laptop doesn't "scream" gaming, but that might be what you're looking for. Its 3050 GPU is the oldest of any model on this list, but it's still very capable of playing great games on the go.
MSI THIN GF63: was $899 now $699 @ Target
As thin as the name suggests, this compact MSI model also packs an RTX 4050 to make it a capable gaming machine, particularly with more than 20% off — making this an ideal budget gaming laptop.
Acer Nitro V: was $949 now $699 @ Best Buy
All ready to go for Black Ops 6's imminent arrival, this compact 15-inch laptop has an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 and a 144Hz refresh rate, which pair nicely for Call of Duty's fast, fluid gameplay.
HP Victus: was $1,209 now $909 @ Amazon (use Coupon)
Apply a coupon on the store page to save $300 on this HP Victus with 64GB of RAM and a terabyte of SSD to make it a powerful creative machine, while the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 makes it a great gaming machine too.
Alienware m16 R2: was $1,899 now $1,599 @ Best Buy
Another version of the m16 R2, this Best Buy offering has an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 under the hood, as well as a terabyte of storage and 16GB of RAM for an excellent all-round gaming experience.
ASUS ROG Zephyrus: was $2,299 now $2,049 @ Best Buy
Quite simply one of the best-looking laptops around, this ASUS machine has a stunning OLED display, a huge 2TB SSD, 32GB of RAM, and an NVIDIA RTX 4070 for playing the latest games on the go.
Alienware m18 R2: was $3,299 now $2,799 @ Dell
This powerful Alienware machine has a slick cut-out hinge design and a big 18-inch screen for maximum immersion or multitasking potential. Add to that a 2TB M.2 drive, 64GB of RAM, and an NVIDIA GeForce 4080 and there's a lot to like.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve!
A freelance writer from Essex, UK, Lloyd Coombes began writing for Tom's Guide in 2024 having worked on TechRadar, iMore, Live Science and more. A specialist in consumer tech, Lloyd is particularly knowledgeable on Apple products ever since he got his first iPod Mini. Aside from writing about the latest gadgets for Future, he's also a blogger and the Editor in Chief of GGRecon.com. On the rare occasion he’s not writing, you’ll find him spending time with his son, or working hard at the gym. You can find him on Twitter @lloydcoombes.