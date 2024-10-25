Early Black Friday apparel sale at Columbia — 9 deals on jackets, fleeces and more starting at $18

Although Black Friday is still a few weeks away, Columbia is kicking things off early with a sale on top-rated cold-weather apparel. Right now, the outdoor clothing brand is offering up to 50% off outerwear. We're talking Columbia jackets, fleeces, vests and more, starting at just $24.

Whether you have fall camping trips lined up or you're getting an early start on upgrading your winter wardrobe, Columbia has everything you need to stay protected from the elements. Check out my 9 favorite outerwear deals from the sale.

Best Columbia Deals

Columbia Lake Aloha Half Zip Fleece Pullover (Women's): was $50 now $24 @ Columbia

This lightweight fleece half-zip is ideal for layering and will keep you warm without restricting movement. It also ensures protection from the sun thanks to Omni-Shade UPF 50, which guards against skin damage. Plus, we love this burgundy color for fall.

Columbia Castle Dale Fleece Vest (Men's): was $35 now $25 @ Columbia

This versatile vest is perfect for everything from mornings in the office to afternoons on the trail. Crafted with anti-pilling, lightweight fleece, the vest is ideal for layering under a rain jacket or puffer for extra warmth.

Columbia Steens Mountain 2.0 Full Zip Fleece Jacket (Men's): was $65 now $36 @ Columbia

The perfect grab-and-go zip-up, this Columbia jacket is made of soft polyester fleece fabric and will keep you warm as the temperatures drop. It's available in several colors, although only the Skyler Blue and Canteen Green hues are available. Either way, it will be an outdoor staple this fall.

Columbia Long Valley Rain Trench II (Women's): was $130 now $59 @ Columbia

Whether you're heading to work in the city or hiking on the backcountry trails, this rain trench will protect you from the elements. Attached, you'll find an adjustable hood for coverage from a storm. It also has just the proper stretch and breathable back venting, so you can move comfortably and stay dry!

Karis Gale Long Vest (Women's): was $100 now $70 @ Columbia

I don't know about you, but I love a long vest! Not only are they stylish, but they add some extra warmth and comfort to your lower half. This Columbia vest comes in several colors and is the perfect transitional layer from cold fall days to mild winter weather. It features water-resistant fabric, faux down insulation and an adjustable hood for added protection from the elements.

Columbia Slope Edge II Jacket (Men's): was $120 now $72 @ Columbia

This everyday jacket can be worn everywhere, from town to the trail. It features a warm thermal-reflective lining, toasty insulation and water-resistant fabric to keep you protected from the elements.

Karis Gale II Long Jacket (Women's): was $105 now $73 @ Columbia

It's no secret that long winter jackets can be a bit restricting — but this version from Columbia was made to move. It features a 2-way center-front zipper so you can zip up or down. It also features water-resistant fabric that repels water, so you stay dry in mildly wet conditions.

Columbia Powder Lite Insulated Jacket (Men's): was $160 now $82 @ Columbia

Hiking at high altitudes? You’ll want a good puffer jacket that’s easy to stow in your pack at a moment’s notice. Columbia’s Omni-Heat thermal-reflective lining retains warmth from your own body heat, with a water-resistant outer layer to keep you dry during the occasional squall. Zippered hand pockets and elastic cuffs round out the features of this primo puffer.