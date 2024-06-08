7 laptop deals I’d shop this weekend — save on MacBooks, Dell XPS and more

Summer starts on June 20 and while most students are thinking summer break, retailers are prepping for back to school shopping. Back to school season typically kicks off in late June, but you don't have to wait that long to score the best laptop deals.

From Copilot+ PC preorders to the latest round of MacBook deals, this weekend is turning out to be a solid time to score a top-rated laptop on the cheap. For instance, right now you can get the Editor's Choice 13.6-inch MacBook Air (M2) on sale for just $829 at Amazon. That's not only the cheapest price ever for this Mac, but as a MacBook Air M2 owner, I can tell you it's an amazing value. Below I've rounded up the 7 best laptop deals you can get ahead of the official back to school season.

Best laptop deals

Gateway 15" Ultra Slim Laptop: was $599 now $499 @ Walmart

When it comes to value, the Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook is hard to beat. You get a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS display, Core i5-1035G1 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Budget laptops usually skimp on RAM or CPU power, but this machine is more than suitable for everything from homework to light gaming.

MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB): was $1,099 now $829 @ Amazon

Limited time deal! The MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops because it's remarkably light and thin yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life, so don't miss your chance to get one at a great discount.

Price check: $829 @ B&H | $999 @ Best Buy

Lenovo Slim Pro 7: was $1,199 now $899 @ Best Buy

In our Lenovo Slim Pro 7 (2023) review, we said this laptop delivers strong performance, solid battery life and a comfortable keyboard. It's also surprisingly good for casual gaming, thanks to its Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. This model packs a 14.5-inch 2.5K display, AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS processor, 16GB memory and 512GB SSD.

Copilot+ PC deal: free 50" TV w/ purchase @ Best Buy

Members only! Microsoft has announced its new line of Copilot+ PCs, which are designed with several AI-centric features. Purchase a Samsung Copilot+ PC and you'll get a free 50-inch Samsung 4K TV (DU7200) valued at $379. Alternatively, purchase any Copilot+ PC and you'll get a free 50-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV valued at $299. This offer is for My Best Buy Plus ($49/year) or My Best Buy Total ($179/year) members only. You can sign up for membership at Best Buy.

XPS 13: was $1,399 now $1,149 @ Dell

Yes, there are cheaper XPS 13 laptops out there (this one here costs $599), but trust me when I say this is the configuration you need. This future-proof laptop features a 13.4-inch 1920 x 1200 LCD, Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. It also looks fantastic with really thin bezels to make the most of the small footprint.