7 laptop deals I’d shop this weekend — save on MacBooks, Dell XPS and more
June is an epic month for laptop deals
Summer starts on June 20 and while most students are thinking summer break, retailers are prepping for back to school shopping. Back to school season typically kicks off in late June, but you don't have to wait that long to score the best laptop deals.
From Copilot+ PC preorders to the latest round of MacBook deals, this weekend is turning out to be a solid time to score a top-rated laptop on the cheap. For instance, right now you can get the Editor's Choice 13.6-inch MacBook Air (M2) on sale for just $829 at Amazon. That's not only the cheapest price ever for this Mac, but as a MacBook Air M2 owner, I can tell you it's an amazing value. Below I've rounded up the 7 best laptop deals you can get ahead of the official back to school season.
Quick Links
- Gateway 15" Ultra Slim Laptop: was $599 now $499 @ Walmart
- 13" MacBook Air (M2): was $999 now $829 @ Amazon
- Lenovo Slim Pro 7: was $1,199 now $899 @ Best Buy
- Copilot+ PC deal: free 50" TV w/ purchase @ Best Buy
- XPS 13: was $1,399 now $1,149 @ Dell
- Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360: was $1,899 now $1,329 @ Best Buy
- MacBook Pro 14 (M3/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,399 @ Amazon
Best laptop deals
Gateway 15" Ultra Slim Laptop: was $599 now $499 @ Walmart
When it comes to value, the Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook is hard to beat. You get a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS display, Core i5-1035G1 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Budget laptops usually skimp on RAM or CPU power, but this machine is more than suitable for everything from homework to light gaming.
MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB): was $1,099 now $829 @ Amazon
Limited time deal! The MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops because it's remarkably light and thin yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life, so don't miss your chance to get one at a great discount.
Price check: $829 @ B&H | $999 @ Best Buy
Lenovo Slim Pro 7: was $1,199 now $899 @ Best Buy
In our Lenovo Slim Pro 7 (2023) review, we said this laptop delivers strong performance, solid battery life and a comfortable keyboard. It's also surprisingly good for casual gaming, thanks to its Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. This model packs a 14.5-inch 2.5K display, AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS processor, 16GB memory and 512GB SSD.
Copilot+ PC deal: free 50" TV w/ purchase @ Best Buy
Members only! Microsoft has announced its new line of Copilot+ PCs, which are designed with several AI-centric features. Purchase a Samsung Copilot+ PC and you'll get a free 50-inch Samsung 4K TV (DU7200) valued at $379. Alternatively, purchase any Copilot+ PC and you'll get a free 50-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV valued at $299. This offer is for My Best Buy Plus ($49/year) or My Best Buy Total ($179/year) members only. You can sign up for membership at Best Buy.
XPS 13: was $1,399 now $1,149 @ Dell
Yes, there are cheaper XPS 13 laptops out there (this one here costs $599), but trust me when I say this is the configuration you need. This future-proof laptop features a 13.4-inch 1920 x 1200 LCD, Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. It also looks fantastic with really thin bezels to make the most of the small footprint.
Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360: was $1,899 now $1,329 @ Best Buy
This 2-in-1 laptop from Samsung is $570 off right now, which is cheaper than it was on Memorial Day weekend. In our Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 review we loved this laptop's sleek and light design, gorgeous 16-inch AMOLED touchscreen and fast performance. We wish it had longer battery life, though. This model comes configured with an Intel 13th Gen Evo Core i7-1360P, 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD.
MacBook Pro 14 (M3/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,399 @ Amazon
The M3-based MacBook Pro is one of the best laptops you can buy. In our MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 review, we said it delivers blistering performance with a brighter display than its predecessor, robust graphics and super-long battery life (over 17 hours.) The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M3 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.
Price check: $1,449 @ Best Buy | $1,399 @ B&H
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox.
Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals.
As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.