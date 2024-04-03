Denon's audiophile earbuds just got a surprise $70 discount at Best Buy

The Denon PerL Pro are designed to offer personalized sound. That means when wearing them, they'll tailor to your particular sensitivities, so anything you listen to will feel like an intimate performance. Right now these epic earbuds are on sale at their lowest price ever.

Currently, you can get the Denon PerL Pro wireless earbuds for just $279 at Best Buy. That's $70 off and one of the best headphone deals we've seen and part of a massive Best Buy sale running this week.

Denon PerL Pro: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6562967&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fdenon-perl-pro-true-wireless-adaptive-active-noise-cancelling-in-ear-earbuds-black%2F6562967.p%3FskuId%3D6562967&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $349 now $279 @ Best Buy

The Denon PerL Pro are the best wireless earbuds for personalized sound. They adapt to your hearing capabilities to ensure you hear the full range of frequencies as evenly as possible. Additionally, they have effective noise-canceling as well as aptX Lossless audio support when connected to compatible devices. Don't miss out, this is the best deal I've seen on them so far.

Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FDenon-Bluetooth-Canceling-Personalized-Technology%2Fdp%2FB0C61G4X7P%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$279 @ Amazon

The unusual disc-shaped outer design may not appeal to everyone, but if you care about audio quality and getting the best sound for your hearing, few wireless earbuds are as successful at personalized sound as Denon's PerL Pro.

In fact, we named the PerL Pro among the best wireless earbuds for audiophile sound. They use proprietary tech from Masimo (a developer of medical technology solutions and consumer health and audio devices) called Adaptive Acoustic Technology.

With the personalized sound setup mode completed on the Denon PerL Pro, these earbuds will get you closer to the kind of sound you'd expect to hear from a pair of standalone speakers. Vocals have their own acoustic space and the three-dimensional sound made will make you feel like you've just taken a front-row seat at an intimate performance.

They also support aptX Lossless audio over Bluetooth from capable playback devices and aptX Adaptive if not. It's not often they hit this price, so get them while you can.