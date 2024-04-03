Denon's audiophile earbuds just got a surprise $70 discount at Best Buy
Score these earbuds at their lowest price ever
The Denon PerL Pro are designed to offer personalized sound. That means when wearing them, they'll tailor to your particular sensitivities, so anything you listen to will feel like an intimate performance. Right now these epic earbuds are on sale at their lowest price ever.
Currently, you can get the Denon PerL Pro wireless earbuds for just $279 at Best Buy. That's $70 off and one of the best headphone deals we've seen and part of a massive Best Buy sale running this week.
Denon PerL Pro: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6562967&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fdenon-perl-pro-true-wireless-adaptive-active-noise-cancelling-in-ear-earbuds-black%2F6562967.p%3FskuId%3D6562967&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $349 now $279 @ Best Buy
The Denon PerL Pro are the best wireless earbuds for personalized sound. They adapt to your hearing capabilities to ensure you hear the full range of frequencies as evenly as possible. Additionally, they have effective noise-canceling as well as aptX Lossless audio support when connected to compatible devices. Don't miss out, this is the best deal I've seen on them so far.
Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FDenon-Bluetooth-Canceling-Personalized-Technology%2Fdp%2FB0C61G4X7P%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$279 @ Amazon
The unusual disc-shaped outer design may not appeal to everyone, but if you care about audio quality and getting the best sound for your hearing, few wireless earbuds are as successful at personalized sound as Denon's PerL Pro.
In fact, we named the PerL Pro among the best wireless earbuds for audiophile sound. They use proprietary tech from Masimo (a developer of medical technology solutions and consumer health and audio devices) called Adaptive Acoustic Technology.
With the personalized sound setup mode completed on the Denon PerL Pro, these earbuds will get you closer to the kind of sound you'd expect to hear from a pair of standalone speakers. Vocals have their own acoustic space and the three-dimensional sound made will make you feel like you've just taken a front-row seat at an intimate performance.
They also support aptX Lossless audio over Bluetooth from capable playback devices and aptX Adaptive if not. It's not often they hit this price, so get them while you can.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox.
Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals.
As deals editor at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.