Crocs BOGO sale is happening now! Get 2 pairs for $50

Get ready to step into summer with unbeatable style and comfort, thanks to the Crocs 2 for $50 flash sale! Renowned for their lightweight design and supportive cushioning, Crocs are the perfect breathable and waterproof shoe for all your summer outings and adventures — which is why you can't miss this limited time event!

The Crocs 2 for $50 flash sale allows you to mix and match any two clogs or sandals from the Crocs BOGO sales page. All you have to do is add them to your cart and enter the code "BOGO50" at checkout. You'll have two pairs of stylish Crocs for just $50 on your doorstep in no time. With options for men, women and kids, you'll also be able to stock up on your favorite Crocs for the whole family.

Crocs Classic Clog: get 2 for $50 @ Crocs

For a limited time only, you can buy 2 pairs of Crocs for $50. Enter the code "BOGO50" at checkout to snag this unbeatable deal. We recommend the Crocs Classic Clog for $49, because let's face it: You can't go wrong with a classic! These original clogs are the go-to comfort shoe and you can choose from a rainbow of colors, fitting for every personality. They're available in both men and women's sizes. Sale ends June 8, 2024 at 11:59pm (MT).

Aside from the Classic Clog, there are plenty of other cool and comfy Crocs to choose from. If you're looking for a simple sandal, you should check out the Classic Slide 2.0 and the Classic Sandal 2.0, part of Crocs new and improved Classic Sandals Collection. The updated products feature a roomy fit, so be sure to size down 1/2 or 1 size.

If you're a sports fanatic, you might even find your favorite team on a pair of Classic Clogs — NHL Tampa Bay Lightning, NBA Brooklyn Nets and University of Alabama to name a few included in the sale.

For kids and toddlers, there are a variety of fun mix and match shoe options, including Barney Classic Clog, Star Wars Lined Classic Clog and Kung Fu Panda Classic Clog.

With so many styles to choose from, it might be hard to pick your favorites — but we have faith in you! Just don't forget to enter the "BOGO50" code at checkout so you can reap all the benefits from the Crocs 2 for $50 flash sale.