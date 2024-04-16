Big Wayfair outdoor sale is live — save up to 61% on fire pits, patio sets, planters and more

Wayfair often hosts themed sales, and this week the deals are dedicated to the outdoors. Everything from fire pits that pull double duty as grills to entertaining essentials like hand-blown glass tumblers are ripe for the taking.

In other words, now is the time to snag a deep discount on dining furniture, patio seating, rugs, planters, decor and more — because it's all up to 50% off at Wayfair this week. (Although, we did see a few items with even greater discounts, to the tune of 61% off.) Not sure where to start looking? Consult our list of top deals below.

Best Outdoor Sale Deals at Wayfair

Hey! Play! Solid Wood Bowling Set: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900245-13771918?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.wayfair.com/outdoor/pdp/hey-play-bowling-set-arad1012.html" data-link-merchant="wayfair.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $119 now $47 @ Wayfair

Skip indoor alleyways and take straight to the backyard with this family-friend bowling set that's 61% off. It ships with solid wood pins and balls with finger holes that's entertained adults and kids alike. It is, however, on the smaller side (just 11 inches tall), but that means it's that much easier to transport from the basement to the driveway or beach, especially thanks to a mesh carrying bag. It's received glowing reviews from grandparents and the 10-and-under crowd.

Wrought Studio Picariello Set of 6 Glasses: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900245-13771918?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.wayfair.com/kitchen-tabletop/pdp/wrought-studio-picariello-artisan-crafted-eco-friendly-14-oz-drinking-glass-w005481458.html" data-link-merchant="wayfair.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $98 now $55 @ Wayfair

While there are plenty of plastic-based, discounted tumblers up for grabs during Wayfair's outdoor sale, we can't help but recommend this hand-blown set of glasses instead. Made in Mexico, these 14-ounce tumblers will elevate any pour, no matter if it's water or a cocktail. Perfect for parties indoors and out, these entertaining essentials are described by one reviewer as "sturdy, tall and gorgeous!" and we couldn't agree more. Plus, these are dishwasher-safe, so you don't have to worry about the bright blue rim fading after use.

Keter Urban Raised Garden Bed: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900245-13771918?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.wayfair.com/outdoor/pdp/keter-urban-bloomer-raised-garden-bed-with-self-watering-and-drainage-system-elevated-planter-w006882039.html" data-link-merchant="wayfair.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $146 now $88 @ Wayfair

Editor-tested and -approved, the Keter raised garden is ideal for small outdoor spaces—like a balcony—or those simply lacking an area to dig directly into the dirt in your backyard. It offers a place to grow herbs, flowers, and more. It includes a seed sprouting tray and water gauge, so you never have to guess whether your plants are thirsty or feeling quenched. Fill it with up to 12.7 gallons of dirt and store handheld shovels, rakes, watering cans, and extra pots on the bottom shelf.

Highland Dunes 2-Person Outdoor Seating Set: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900245-13771918?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.wayfair.com/outdoor/pdp/highland-dunes-barrentine-2-piece-conversation-set-with-cushions-w002380216.html?piid=128492662" data-link-merchant="wayfair.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $409 now $142 @ Wayfair

Low price! It's not every day you see outdoor furniture sets this cheap. Right now, this cushioned loveseat and acacia wood coffee table is priced at a steal (65% off). With those savings, we'd recommend replacing the plain blue cushion with something a bit more fun—like a Sunbrella stripe—but it still looks great in its original form. Reviewers note the water-resistant cushion is comfy and thick and is easy enough to assemble.

Sand & Stable 8’x10’ Herringbone Outdoor Rug: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900245-13771918?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.wayfair.com/rugs/pdp/sand-stable-malaya-herringbone-power-loom-beige-indooroutdoor-rug-w004696668.html?piid=135360993" data-link-merchant="wayfair.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $538 now $165 @ Wayfair

Refresh your porch or patio with discounted outdoor goods from Wayfair. We're firm believers that every space doesn't feel complete without the addition of a rug—even your backyard. And this jute lookalike, beige design is actually a blend of polypropylene and polyester, so you don't have to worry as much if it's exposed to the elements. It's water-, fade-, and stain-resistant. But our favorite part? The 8'x10' size for 69% off and the larger 9'x'12' upgrade is 56% off.

Novogratz Marilyn 3-Piece Dining Set: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900245-13771918?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.wayfair.com/outdoor/pdp/novogratz-marilyn-3-piece-resin-weave-chat-set-mcce2296.html" data-link-merchant="wayfair.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $389 now $172 @ Wayfair

If you don't need a full outdoor dining table—though there are plenty to pick from—but rather a place to rest your glass or plate, this side table and chair combo might be your best bet. A Bob and Cortney Novogratz design, the all-weather wicker seat and back adds an elevated touch to the powder-coated metal frame. The low-profile design, however, can be tricky for some folks to get in-and-out of, which is something to keep in mind, but is ideal for optimal relaxing with a deep yet supportive lean.