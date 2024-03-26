Big Cuisinart sale at Amazon — here are 3 appliances I'd scoop up

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale may have officially ended yesterday, but we spotted an assortment of Cuisinart appliances still sporting decent discounts (including one of our favorite electric kettles that’s just $73). So if you’ve been looking to upgrade your kitchen countertop game, now’s your chance to do so at a greater price point.

Because for a limited time, everything from the best Cuisinart coffee makers to mini food processors by Cuisinart are up to 32% off at Amazon. In fact, one of our favorite four-slice toaster ovens is listed at the lowest price we’ve seen since late last year. Below, find all of our top picks worthy of adding to your carts.

Best Cuisinart Amazon Deals

Cuisinart Mini-Prep Food Processor: was $40 now $30 @ Amazon

Although small in size, this 3-cup food processor is powerful— and backed by 29,000-plus reviews. Its sleek chrome exterior comes with a dishwasher-safe, 24-ounce work bowl and lid, and offers two push-button controls of chop and grind, which other buyers share is great for chopping nuts and grinding vegetables for soups. The biggest benefit (aside from the sale price) is its space-saving silhouette.

Price check: $30 @ Walmart | $40 @ Williams-Sonoma

Cuisinart CPT-180 4-Slice Toaster Oven: was $70 now $53

This retro-inspired, brushed stainless steel toaster is currently priced at a steal at Amazon. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/home/home-appliances/cuisinart-cpt-4-slice-classic-metal-toaster-review" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> Cuisinart 4-slice classic metal toaster review , our editor dubbed it a two-for-one tool that packs six-plus settings into a compact countertop appliance simply by turning a free-moving dial. It delivers impressively even and consistent toasting (choose between Bagel, Defrost, and Reheat) and is a cinch to clean thanks to two removable crumb trays.

Price check: $54 @ Wayfair | $75 @ Walmart