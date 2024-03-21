Our favorite electric kettle is just $73 in Amazon's Big Spring sale

The best electric kettles are a worthy upgrade if you're a big tea or coffee drinker. You can use their built-in tech to dial in exact temperatures to craft your brews with even more nuanced flavor like a pro. Plus these compact appliances pack enough room to serve up plenty of brew without taking up much counter space.

Right now, the Cuisinart PerfectTemp Cordless Electric Kettle is just $73 at Amazon. It's our top pick for its streamlined on-handle controls and generous 1.7-liter capacity. That's enough room to brew up a whole lot of hot bevies at once.

Cuisinart Stainless Steel Cordless Electric Kettle: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FCuisinart-CPK-17-PerfecTemp-1-7-Liter-Stainless%2Fdp%2FB003KYSLNQ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $99 now $73 @ Amazon

This 1500-watt model heats up almost instantly so you won't have to wait long for your water to boil like with a traditional stove. You can choose from 6 one-touch heating presets along the handle which include:160°F for delicate teas, 175°F for green tea, 185°F for white tea, 190°F for oolong tea, 200°F for French press coffee, and Boil for black tea or instant foods. Of course, you can also customize your times or keep your drinks warm for up to 30 minutes.

To make things even easier you can see how much water is in the tank thanks to its blue backlit water window complete with measurement marks. The kettle's 360-degree swivel base allows for pouring without the power cord getting in the way. Once you remove the kettle from its base, its memory function keeps the gadget from shutting off or losing its place in the heating process. Should any liquid boil over, the PerfectTemp automatically shuts itself off for safety. I'd like to see your grandma's kettle do that!

