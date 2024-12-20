Best gaming PC and laptop deals — 11 sales I recommend as a PC gamer

The holidays can be stressful, but they're also a perfect time to kick back and relax with some of your favorite video games. Whether you're looking for a new desktop, laptop, or handheld to become your new gaming safe haven, I've got you covered with multiple great PC gaming deals to choose from.

The best budget-friendly gaming laptop deal I found is the Asus TUF Gaming A16 laptop for just $719. That's $380 in savings for a laptop with some pretty amazing specs, including an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS CPU and a Radeon RX7700S GPU.

Or, if you're looking for the best performance-per-dollar value, check out the Alienware m16 R2 for only $1,499 or the Acer Predator Helios 18 for just $1,999, both of which are $500 off and offer powerful CPU/GPU combos, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage.

Scroll on to see which gaming laptop, handheld, and desktop deals made the cut for me, someone who works and plays games on a PC nearly every day.

Best PC deals

Lenovo Legion Go: was $699 now $499 at Amazon This Amazon deal slashes $200 off the Lenovo Legion Go, a device we deemed the "best Windows gaming handheld yet" in our Lenovo Legion review. Like the Asus ROG Ally, it's equipped with a Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and RDNA 3 Radeon graphics. In contrast, it features a larger 8.8-inch display with a higher 2560 x 1600-pixel resolution.

Asus ROG Ally: was $649 now $549 at Best Buy Save $150 on the ROG Ally with the newer Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, which offers even stronger performance at less of a cost to the battery. Inside, it features 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and RDNA 3 Radeon graphics. Outside, it's adorned with a 7-inch, 1080p IPS touchscreen display and a sleek white outer shell.

Asus TUF Gaming A16: was $1,099 now $719 at Best Buy This is one of the best cheap gaming laptops you can pick up right now, with a healthy $380 in savings. It offers great base specs, including 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and a 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) display with a 165Hz max refresh rate. Then, its AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS CPU mixed with a dedicated Radeon RX 7700S GPU are ready to power modern AAA games.

Acer Nitro V 15: was $1,099 now $799 at Best Buy Anyone searching for a budget-friendly, Intel-based gaming laptop will be happy with the Acer Nitro V 15. This laptop's Intel Core i7-13620H CPU and Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU may not be able to run AAA games at max settings smoothly, but priced at just $799, no one's complaining. This configuration also features 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and a 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

iBuyPower Trace 7 Mesh: was $1,299 now $949 at Best Buy Buying your first desktop PC is an expensive affair, but this deal can help slightly with a $350 discount. For just $949, you can pick up a pre-built iBuyPower PC decked out with an AMD Ryzen 7 5700 CPU, a Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage. This deal comes with a wired keyboard and mouse as well, so you won't have to shell out extra cash for at least two peripherals.

Lenovo Legion Pro 5i: was $1,499 now $1,149 at Best Buy If a gorgeous QHD (2560 x 1600) display is important to you when buying a gaming laptop, look no further than the Lenovo Legion Pro 5i. In addition to its 16-inch QHD display with a 165Hz refresh rate, this laptop features an Intel Core i9-14900HX CPU, a Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage — the perfect storm of specs to play most games at max settings.

Dell G16: was $1,749 now $1,299 at Dell Save $450 on Dell's G16 gaming laptop, equipped with a silver exterior, a satisfying Cherry MX mechanical keyboard, and great specs capable of playing AAA games at high settings. This laptop features an Intel Core i9-13900HX CPU, a Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and an impressive 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) display with a smooth 240Hz refresh rate.

Alienware m16 R2: was $1,599 now $1,299 at Dell With an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU and a Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU, you can expect high refresh rates at medium to high settings, depending on the title you're playing. Then, the laptop's 16GB of RAM will prove just right for daily tasks and its 1TB of storage offers ample room for multiple games. It's also equipped with a beautiful 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) display capable of a refresh rate up to 240Hz.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 OLED: was $1,999 now $1,649 at Best Buy If owning the "MacBook Pro of gaming laptops" sounds like something you'd like, you're in luck. That's what we said about this laptop in our ROG Zephyrus G14 review, which has the exact same specs as this configuration slashed by $350. Inside, it's equipped with a powerful combo of an AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS CPU, a Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage. AAA games will have no issue running at high to max settings, and they'll look great on this laptop's 14-inch, 2880 x 1800-pixel OLED display.

Alienware Aurora R16: was $2,209 now $1,799 at Dell Alienware makes some of the best pre-built PCs, all of which are equipped with a neat liquid-cooling system, a clear side panel, and customizable RGB lights. Save $410 on this Aurora R16 configuration, which features an Intel Core i7-14700F CPU, a Nvidia RTX 4070 Super GPU, 32GB of RAM, 2TB of storage, and a wireless card with support for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi 6E.