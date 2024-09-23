Some of our favorite TVs are on sale at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart — 11 deals I'd get now
Don't wait for October Prime Day — these awesome TV deals are available now
October Prime Day is on the way. However, you don't need to wait to score a great deal on a new TV. Some of our favorite models have been slashed in price in these sales from across the web.
Case in point, the LG 42-inch C4 OLED 4K TV is $946 at Amazon. At $250 off, this is a new lowest price ever. This is one of the best OLED TVs we've tested, and has consistently been a popular purchase during sales events on Amazon.
There's a chance these TVs could get cheaper on Prime Day, but shopping early is a good way to secure your perfect TV before it sells out. Keep scrolling to see my favorite TV currently available. Plus, check out the best deals in Target's Circle Week sale.
TV deals — Best sales now
Hisense 58" 4K Roku TV: was $298 now $238 @ Walmart
Upgrade to a big-screen 4K display without breaking the bank. The Hisense R6 series includes HDR support, 4K resolution and Roku's excellent operating system. At its current sale price, it's one of the cheapest 58-inch 4K TVs we've seen. It features Dolby Vision/HDR 10 support, a low-lag gaming mode and DTS Studio Sound.
Hisense 55" A6N 4K TV: was $299 now $249 @ Best Buy
This deal slashes the price of the Hisense A6N 4K TV. You'll get excellent picture quality with Dolby Vision and HDR10, support for 4K gaming at 60Hz and voice control thanks to Google Assistant. This model is a Best Buy exclusive.
LG 48" B4 Series 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $799 @ Best Buy
The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV model for 2024. This TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has improved picture quality thanks to LG's A8 processor. For gamers, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster and Game Optimizer Mode. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.
LG 42" C4 4K OLED TV: was $1,196 now $946 @ Amazon
The C4 is LG's new flagship OLED TV. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV hands-on review, we said content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright on the new C4 series. It's the best version we've seen of the company's top-selling OLED TV range.
Price check: $946 @ Walmart
LG 65" B3 OLED TV: was $1,496 now $1,296 @ Amazon
Despite being at the tail end of the 2023 LG TV lineup, the LG B3 OLED still sports some incredible specs that make it a worthwhile addition to any entertainment set up. It's got a refresh rate that can hit up to 120Hz and all the necessary Dolby additions, including Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. It's marked as one of the best budget TVs due to its WOLED panel and LG's beloved Game Optimizer and dashboard.
Price check: $1,296 @ Walmart
Samsung 65" The Frame 4K TV: was $1,999 now $1,375 @ Walmart
A one-of-a-kind lifestyle TV — full stop — it's hard to replicate the art-like look and feel of the Frame TV's innovative, anti-reflective screen. In fact, it's the biggest reason to go for this QLED 4K TV, which can display classic paintings and your own photos when not in use. It also features HLG/HDR10 Plus support, built-in Google Assistant/Alexa, auto gaming mode and Samsung's Tizen operating system.
Samsung 55" S90D 4K OLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,397 @ Amazon
The S90D is one of Samsung's 2024 OLED TVs. The OLED TV features Samsung's new NQ4 AI Gen2 processor, HDR10+/HLG support, 120Hz refresh rate, four HDMI 2.1 ports and built-in Alexa. It also offers 4K AI Upscaling to ensure all programs are crisp and sharp. On the audio front, you get Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for 3D surround sound.
Price check: $1,399 @ Best Buy
Sony 65" Bravia 7 Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,999 now $1,498 @ Amazon
The Sony Bravia 7 Mini-LED TV takes the best of what makes Sony displays so sought-after and makes it value intensive. It's the cheapest Mini-LED in Sony's 2024 TV lineup, which makes it perfect for some incredible savings. The Bravia 7 comes kitted with an ATSC 3.0 tuner for NextGen TV access, plus support for almost all of the HDR formats, including Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG.
Samsung 55" S95C 4K OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,597 @ Amazon
Samsung's S95C QD-OLED TV is not only slimmer than the previous-gen S95B, but it's also brighter. In our Samsung S95C OLED review, we liked the TV's One Connect Box for cable management and 120Hz refresh rate. The TV's significant boosts to brightness also improved performance across all kinds of content and viewing environments. The Editor's Choice TV is great for movie fans, gamers and everyone in between. It features four HDMI 2.1 ports and HDR10+/HLG support.
Price check: $1,599 @ Best Buy
LG 65" G3 OLED 4K TV: was $2,796 now $1,896 @ Amazon
In our LG G3 OLED review, we said this Editor’s Choice TV delivers ultra brightness and an outstanding picture. For gamers, this TV has Game Optimizer and a 120Hz refresh rate. Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support and LG's Magic Remote are also included.
Price check: $1,899 @ Best Buy
Samsung 85” QN90C QLED 4K TV: was $2,197 now $1,999 @ Amazon
The Samsung QN90C Neo QLED offers best-in-class HDR brightness and excellent overall performance. This TV has HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG support, a 120Hz refresh rate and 4 HDMI ports (two are HDMI 2.1 ports). Also included are Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings integration. Our Samsung QN90C QLED TV review said it best: "Thanks to its best-in-class HDR brightness, ample viewing options and strong picture performance, this is the QLED to beat."
Price check: $2,599 @ Samsung
