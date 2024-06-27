Best 4th of July Dell sales — 9 epic deals I'd shop now

Looking to pick up a new laptop for the next school year? Thanks to this week's 4th of July sales, Dell might have just what you're looking for.

While we've already covered the best 4th July laptop deals, Dell stands apart as offering its own sales through its website, including configurations you won't find anywhere else.

The manufacturer has deals for all budgets, with $300 off the G16 Gaming Laptop, $500 off the gaming-focused Alienware x16 R2, and steep discounts on the XPS Desktop, too. There's even $80 off of Dell's 27-inch Ultrasharp 4K Monitor — ideal for hooking up your existing laptop. Here are the best 4th of July Dell sales I've seen this week. Below I've rounded up the best Dell 4th of July sales you can get right now. For more ways to save, check out our guide to this week's best Dell coupons.

Best 4th of July Dell sales

Dell UltraSharp 27: was $579 now $499 @ Dell

Already got a laptop but want a display to connect it to? This Dell display offers a 3840 x 2160 4K resolution and 27-inches of real estate, as well as both HDMI and DisplayPort connections. Plus, you get power delivery to charge your device.

OptiPlex Micro: was $999 now $719 @ Dell

This tiny desktop still packs plenty of power. This configuration has 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage, and comes with a keyboard and mouse. All you'll need to get started is a monitor (we'd recommend the one above).

Inspiron 16: was $1,049 now $749 @ Dell

With a big 16-inch display, Intel Core 7, and 16GB of RAM, the Inspiron 16 is ideal for students with multiple windows open at once for making notes. This one also has a huge 1TB of storage, ideal for, well, just about anything.

G16 Gaming Laptop: was $1,199 now $899 @ Dell

While it's great for work, the G16 is also ideal for gaming thanks to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 under the hood and 16GB of RAM, along with 1TB of space for installing hefty titles like Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3.

Latitude 5540: was $1,609 now $989 @ Dell

This Windows 11 laptop comes with 16GB of RAM and plenty of ports, including a MicroSD slot and USB-A. Sadly, we'd have liked more than 256GB of storage, but it's ideal for anyone happy to hook up a hard drive or two.

XPS Desktop: was $1,559 now $1,109 @ Dell

It may look like an Xbox Series X, but the XPS Desktop is a great PC for just about anyone. There's a Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage, as well as an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti for playing some of the latest games.

XPS 15: was $1,359 now $1,149 @ Dell

The XPS line has long been one of Dell's strongest, and this 15.6-inch version has slim bezels, a 1920x1200 resolution, and the specs to continue that lineage. There's an SD card slot, 512GB of storage, and 16GB of memory.

Alienware Aurora R16 Desktop: was $2,699 now $1,999 @ Dell

Designed for gamers, this desktop has a slick, tastefully lit case with plenty of power under the hood courtesy of an AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX with a whopping 24GB of VRAM. Add to that 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD and you've got a great all-rounder.