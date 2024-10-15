Apple AirTags just got early Black Friday deal — save $20 on a 4 pack right now

Apple’s AirTags are invaluable tools, whether you want to track your keys or you want to be able to track your bags when you travel. No, we don't trust the airlines either.

That’s where Amazon savings come into play, because you can get an Apple AirTag 4 Pack for $79 at Amazon right now. That’s $20 off the normal price and the same price you’d have paid during Prime Day sales, so if you missed this deal the first time you can still pick up a bunch of AirTags for a low price. And if you only need a single AirTag, then those are on sale for $24 a piece — $5 off the usual price

Apple AirTag 4 pack: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon

Save $20 on this 4 pack of Apple's AirTag trackers, letting you track multiple objects direct from your iPhone. Whether you're traveling with multiple bags, or just can't keep track of your bags and keys, these could prove invaluable in the months ahead.

Apple AirTag: was $29 now $24 @ Amazon

If you only need a single AirTag to keep tabs on your stuff, then you'll find they're on sale as well. $5 down from the usual price, and the same price you'd have paid during the Prime Day sales. It's not quite as good value, but at least it means you don't need to find a home for three more AirTags.

This isn’t the lowest price we’ve seen the AirTag 4 Pack drop to, but it is still a pretty hefty discount and means you're only paying $20 for each tracker in the bundle. It’s a deal I wishI’d been able to take advantage of before I took my recent vacation, because I ended up coming back with a lot more luggage than I originally left with.

The AirTag in my main suitcase actually had a fresh battery this time, but the second case ended up traveling back with no way for me to nail down its location. And when you’re waiting by the baggage carousel for close to an hour, with no sign of your bags coming around, you start to worry whether they actually made it home with you. It doesn't help that Heathrow’s baggage claim is a slow, messy nightmare and some extra AirTags could have eased my growing anxiety.

Of course there’s more uses for AirTags than tracking your luggage. If you’re prone to losing your keys, wallet, bag or any number of smaller items, then the AirTag can help you track them all down. Ultra Wideband support also means you can track down their precise location a lot more easily, rather than relying on the AirTag’s weak speakers and a broad generalized area on the Find My app’s map.

Sadly you can’t use an AirTag to track down your missing phone or iPad, which is something rivals like Tile do offer. So you better keep a close eye on those larger devices.