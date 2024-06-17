Antonline has Copilot+ PC preorders still available from $999
The latest configurations and price points
We're hours away from the official launch of Microsoft's next-gen laptops. Collectively called Copilot+ PCs, these windows laptops boast various AI-centric features. Most systems will make their debut on June 18, but you don't have to wait till then to get your laptop.
Currently, you can preorder any Surface Pro 11 from $999 at Antonline. If you prefer the full laptop experience, you can also preorder any Surface Laptop 7 from $999 at Antonline. Other preorder offers include:
Surface Pro 11: from $999 @ Antonline
The new Surface is powered by either a Snapdragon X Plus (from $999) or X Elite processor (from $1,499). The former features a 13-inch 2880 x 1920 PixelSense display with 120Hz refresh, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and Qualcomm Adreno GPU. The X Elite model packs an OLED display, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
Surface Laptop 7 Copilot+: from $999 @ Antonline
The new Surface Laptop 7 is powered by either a Snapdragon X Plus (from $999) or X Elite processor (from $1,299). The base model features a 13.8-inch PixelSense 2304 x 1536 display, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and Qualcomm Adreno GPU. The X Elite model includes a 15-inch display and starts at $1,299.
Asus Vivobook S 15: for $1,299 @ Antonline
The Vivobook S 15 is Asus' flagship Copilot+ PC. It features a 15.6-inch 3K OLED 120Hz display, Snapdragon X Elite CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.
ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 Copilot+ PC: for $1,699 @ Antonline
Lenovo's popular ThinkPad is going AI. The new T14s Gen 6 will be a true workhorse packing a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 display, Snapdragon X Elite CPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. It also features Windows 11 Pro for ARM64.
