Anthropologie knocks 50% off furniture and decor — 9 deals I'm shopping ahead of the holidays
Save big on festive home essentials from $8
Holiday hosting season is here — and whether you're in need of some extra decor for your upcoming soirée or you're shopping for last-minute gifts, Anthropologie's home and decor section has you covered.
It's no secret that items from Anthropologie can be pricey. But thanks to the retailer's current holiday sale, which is knocking up to 50% off, you can snag tons of must-haves for less. We're talking deals on furniture, decor, candles, pillows and more starting at just $9. My personal favorite find is the Luxe Faux Fur Throw Blanket that's on sale for just $69 (was $138).
Keep scrolling to check out the rest of my favorite items that are worth a little splurge from Anthropologie's holiday sale.
Quick Links
- shop all Anthropologie home deals
- The Gather Candle: was $22 now $8
- Monogram Cotton Cocktail Napkins: was $26 now $15
- Amelie Latte Portuguese Stoneware Bowls: was $32 now $19
- The Sophie Faux-Fur Pillow: was $48 now $33
- Luxe Faux Fur Throw Blanket: was $138 now $69
- Knot Ceramic Side Table: was $168 now $99
- Vitruvi Cloud Humidifier: was $229 now $129
- Illuminated LED Winter Half Tree: was $248 now $172
- Raquel Velvet Mirror: $1,298 now $389
Best Anthropologie Home Deals
This festive and charming candle will fill your space with a sweet aroma and radiance. It features notes of vanilla-infused bourbon, caramelized brown sugar, allspice and clove. It's the perfect gift to bring the host of your next holiday party.
Add a personalized touch to your holiday gatherings with these cocktail napkins that feature an embroidered monogram design. The set comes with four assorted color napkins and are machine washable.
This set of four bowls were made in Portugal and feature a a smooth, sleek glaze in several different colors. The gorgeously gleaming stoneware is dishwasher and microwave safe.
Add some luxury to your couch or bed with this faux fur throw pillow. It's super soft and comes in an array of striking colors. It's sure to be your snuggle buddy this winter and beyond.
Lounge in luxury with this oversized, faux fur throw blanket. It is extremely soft and its variety of tie-dye, gradient hues will stand out in any room. You might even recognize the viral faux fur blanket from TikTok!
Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, this cheerful side table will add charm to any space. Its compact design makes it super easy to store and it's simple to wipe clean. The side table is also available in a light blue hue.
The Cloud Humidifier naturally hydrates your air and looks great while doing it. In a sleek nightstand-friendly shape, this ultrasonic cool mist humidifier improves your skin, sleep, and natural immunity by adding a filtered cool mist to the air.
Illuminated by warm white LED lights, this winter tree is the perfect holiday accessory whether you place it indoors or out. You can decorate it with your favorite ornaments or let the twinkle lights be the star of the show.
If you're looking to add a simple-yet-elegant mirror to your space, look no further than this handcrafted mirror that features upholstered velvet detailing. It also boasts a stunning gold lining around the inner edges.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.