Anthropologie knocks 50% off furniture and decor — 9 deals I'm shopping ahead of the holidays

Holiday hosting season is here — and whether you're in need of some extra decor for your upcoming soirée or you're shopping for last-minute gifts, Anthropologie's home and decor section has you covered.

It's no secret that items from Anthropologie can be pricey. But thanks to the retailer's current holiday sale, which is knocking up to 50% off, you can snag tons of must-haves for less. We're talking deals on furniture, decor, candles, pillows and more starting at just $9. My personal favorite find is the Luxe Faux Fur Throw Blanket that's on sale for just $69 (was $138).

Keep scrolling to check out the rest of my favorite items that are worth a little splurge from Anthropologie's holiday sale.

Best Anthropologie Home Deals

Anthropologie The Gather Candle: was $22 now $8 at Anthropologie (US) This festive and charming candle will fill your space with a sweet aroma and radiance. It features notes of vanilla-infused bourbon, caramelized brown sugar, allspice and clove. It's the perfect gift to bring the host of your next holiday party.

Anthropologie Sophie Faux-Fur Pillow: was $48 now $33 at Anthropologie (US) Add some luxury to your couch or bed with this faux fur throw pillow. It's super soft and comes in an array of striking colors. It's sure to be your snuggle buddy this winter and beyond.

Anthropologie Knot Ceramic Side Table: was $168 now $99 at Anthropologie (US) Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, this cheerful side table will add charm to any space. Its compact design makes it super easy to store and it's simple to wipe clean. The side table is also available in a light blue hue.

was $229 now $129 at Anthropologie (US) The Cloud Humidifier naturally hydrates your air and looks great while doing it. In a sleek nightstand-friendly shape, this ultrasonic cool mist humidifier improves your skin, sleep, and natural immunity by adding a filtered cool mist to the air.