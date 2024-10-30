Amazon’s early Black Friday sale takes 50% off holiday decor — 9 deals I’m shopping now

The official holiday season hasn't begun quite yet, but in my opinion, it's never too early to start thinking about decorations. Dressing your home in festive decor is the perfect way to celebrate the season — and fortunately, Amazon has tons of great deals on everything from string lights and garland to Christmas trees and ornaments.

While you might think it's best to wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday to start stocking up on holiday essentials, Amazon already has tons of great holiday discounts from $9 you can shop as early as today. So, get ready to deck those halls and shop my 9 favorite holiday decor deals from Amazon. (For more ways to save over the holidays, check out our guide to the best Amazon promo codes).

Best Holiday Decor Deals

Clear Christmas String Lights 100 Count: was $19 now $9 @ Amazon

You can always use an extra set of string lights when doing your holiday decorating — and snagging this 100 count set for just $9 is a no-brainer. Trust me, even if you think you have enough lights, chances are you'll find a use for them over the holiday season! They can be used both indoors and outdoors and boast an average life of 2,500 hours.

LA JOLIE MUSE Sandalwood Candle: was $36 now $28 @ Amazon

Perfect for either a holiday gift or to light up in your own home, this luxurious candle will fill the air with a blend of crisp apple, green fig, warm clove and many more intoxicating scents. Its intricately embossed glass jar will also act as the perfect holiday accent piece.

Valery Madelyn Christmas Ornaments Set: was $49 now $34 @ Amazon

Need some extra ornaments for your tree this year? This 100 piece holiday set has you covered. You'll get Christmas themed ornaments in different patterns and shapes, including striped, snowflakes, polka dots, trains, stars, as well as a star tree topper. The ornaments also claim to be shatterproof due to their thickness, so you'll be able to reuse them for holidays in the future.

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Garland: was $59 now $34 @ Amazon

Dress your mantle, doors, windows or entryways in this artificial Christmas garland that comes pre-lit and pre-decorated with pine cones and berry clusters. It measures 3 feet in length and its high-quality materials will bring you holiday cheer for years to come.

Swarovski Annual Edition 2024 Snowflake Ornament: was $90 now $41 @ Amazon

If you or a family member collects the annual Swarovski snowflake ornament, you'll be pleased to hear it's currently 53% off. The dazzling crystal snowflake is joined by a gold-tone metal snowflake tag, which is engraved with the year 2024. It's suspended from a green rayon ribbon, so you can safely hang it on your tree.

CENBOSS Christmas Tree Collar: was $69 now $47 @ Amazon

This stylish tree collar allows you to tidy up the bottom of your tree, hiding the tree base or any cords. Its woven water hyacinth material will match just about any home decor and it can fit up to 23-inch tree stands.

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Wreath: was $62 now $48 @ Amazon

A festive wreath is the perfect addition to your holiday set up — and this one is artificial, pre-lit, 24 inches wide and decorated with pine cones, berry clusters and frosted branches. It's suitable for both indoors and outdoors and is sure to give your home a festive feel.

Best Choice Products 7.5ft Pre-Decorated Holiday Christmas Tree: was $134 now $107 @ Amazon

Sure, chopping down a real Christmas tree is cool — but it's definitely not as simple as snagging this pre-decorated artificial tree. In my opinion, this tree looks like the real deal, standing 7.5 feet high and mimicking the color and texture of an authentic pine tree. It's also adorned with dispersed pine cones and flocked branches for some extra festive flair. The tree simply sets up in just three easy steps.