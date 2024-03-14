Huge Amazon spring sale knocks up to $600 off robot lawn mowers — 3 deals to shop now

Robots are taking over the world, but it's not all doom and gloom. Some of them are actually pretty good at taking care of household chores. Take, for instance, the robot vacuum. Some of the best robot vacuums can keep your home clean without you ever having to lift a hand.

If you have a backyard or front lawn, the right robot lawn mower can also make it east to maintain your property. To be fair, robot lawn mower deals are hard to come by, but with the Amazon Big Spring Sale just days away we're seeing a small uptick in robot lawn mower sales. They're still a significant investment and there are pros and cons to owning one, but below are three deals that can save you from several hours of lawn work per month.

Robot lawn mower deals

Husqvarna Automower 115H Robotic Lawn Mower: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FHusqvarna-Automower-Connect-Robotic-Mower%2Fdp%2FB087YZCNDJ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $699 now $599 @ Amazon

The Husqvarna 115H is designed for small- to medium-sized yards. It's weatherproof and can navigate narrow passages. It also has built-in theft protection via an alarm that sounds when it's lifted. An adjustable cutting system allows for cut heights of 2 to 3.6 inches to suit taller grasses.

Worx Landroid Robotic Lawn Mower: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FLandroid-6-0Ah-Robotic-Mower-Power%2Fdp%2FB096T6FNWJ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,499 now $899 @ Amazon

If you have a large lawn, the Worx Landroid L is for you. It's designed to cut up to a 1/2 acre and uses special technology to let it navigate through narrow paths. It sports a brushless motor, which Worx claims will allow it to run 50% longer than mowers with brushed motors. It also has a floating blade disc that raises automatically so that it won’t get trapped or stuck when it encounters bumpy parts of your lawn.