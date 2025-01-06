Amazon knocks up to 36% off Our Place cookware — 5 kitchen deals I'd shop now

Our Place is a brand that's famous for its Always Pan — the non-stick pan that you've likely seen on social media. It claims to replace 10 pieces of individual cookware, features an ergonomic design and is available in a variety of unique hues. The good news? It's now just $99 on Amazon.

Aside from viral Always Pan, Our Place is currently discounting several of its popular cookware pieces on Amazon. For instance, you can snag the Our Place Wonder Oven for $175, which we reviewed and praised for its design and cooking performance. If you're looking for an Always Pan upgrade, I recommend the Always Pan Pro, which is down to $135.

With discounts of up to 36% off, I suggest shopping this unbeatable sale now. Check out the Our Place cookware deals that I would buy for my own kitchen.

Best Our Place Deals

Our Place Perfect Pot : was $165 now $110 at Amazon The Perfect Pot combines every pot you'd ever need — 8 to be exact — into one versatile cookware piece. It's ideal for all your stovetop-to-oven recipes, with a heat resistance up to 450°F and compatibility with all cooktops, including induction.

Our Place Bakeware Set: was $195 now $125 at Amazon If you love to bake or cook, you don't want to look past this amazing 5-piece set with $70 off. It includes a the no-warp Oven Pan, the Bakers trio and a reusable Oven Mat. The possibilities are endless with this set that allows your to roast, bake, crisp, braise, sear, heat and serve — all in style!