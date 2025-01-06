Amazon knocks up to 36% off Our Place cookware — 5 kitchen deals I'd shop now
Stylish, high-quality cookware starting at $99
Our Place is a brand that's famous for its Always Pan — the non-stick pan that you've likely seen on social media. It claims to replace 10 pieces of individual cookware, features an ergonomic design and is available in a variety of unique hues. The good news? It's now just $99 on Amazon.
Aside from viral Always Pan, Our Place is currently discounting several of its popular cookware pieces on Amazon. For instance, you can snag the Our Place Wonder Oven for $175, which we reviewed and praised for its design and cooking performance. If you're looking for an Always Pan upgrade, I recommend the Always Pan Pro, which is down to $135.
With discounts of up to 36% off, I suggest shopping this unbeatable sale now. Check out the Our Place cookware deals that I would buy for my own kitchen.
Best Our Place Deals
The Always Pan features the functions of a fry pan, steamer, skillet, sauté pan, saucepan, nonstick pan, spatula, and more, making it the most versatile and space-saving piece in your kitchen. The innovative, durable and high-functioning pan is now $50 off at Amazon.
The Perfect Pot combines every pot you'd ever need — 8 to be exact — into one versatile cookware piece. It's ideal for all your stovetop-to-oven recipes, with a heat resistance up to 450°F and compatibility with all cooktops, including induction.
If you love to bake or cook, you don't want to look past this amazing 5-piece set with $70 off. It includes a the no-warp Oven Pan, the Bakers trio and a reusable Oven Mat. The possibilities are endless with this set that allows your to roast, bake, crisp, braise, sear, heat and serve — all in style!
This non-stick pan famously claims to replace 10 pieces of individual cookware with its high edges, compatible steaming basket and in-built spoon rest. Available in a chrome finish and limited-edition chrome with gold fixtures, the Always Pan Pro is dishwasher-safe and can withstand heat of up to 1000°F.
Cooking a feast for two? Then you need the Wonder Oven. In our Our Place Wonder Oven review, we praised its sleek and compact design, quick preheating time and excellent cooking performance. The only downside is that its Air Fry mode isn't super effective, but it does handle everything else (toasting, broiling, reheating, roasting) really well.
