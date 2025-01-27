Huge Adidas sale is taking 40% off sitewide — here’s 11 deals I’d get right now
Save big on my favorite Adidas gear
One of the top fitness apparel brands, Adidas, is having a massive winter sale to clear out older products and make way for new 2025 sneakers and athleisure wear. Fortunately, this means many of Adidas' most popular products are up to 40% off right now.
Personally, the deals that I want to grab the most are the women's Adistar 3 running shoes for just $91 and the All Szn Fleece Hoodie slashed to only $30. That said, there are a ton of other discounted sneakers and apparel pieces to choose from.
Feel free to shop the entire Adidas sale from $6, or scroll on to see which 11 deals I deemed the best in this sale.
Best Adidas deals
With the logo in front and the classic three stripes going down the sleeves, this zippered hoodie screams classic Adidas. At least 70% of this hoodie is made with recycled and renewable materials, and its made with cozy cotton-blend fleece to keep you warm. Shop this hoodie on sale for women from $36.
These baggy pants are perfect for lounging around on the couch or running weekend errands, with a soft cotton-blend fleece keeping you comfortable and warm and the classic Adidas stripes along the pant sides in a slightly different, subtle black shade. Sizes for these pants are quickly selling out, so act fast if you’re interested!
The Adidas logo in front is sleek and subtle on this cozy hoodie. It’s made with a brushed back cotton-fleece fabric blend that’s super soft and warm, and it’s designed to fit a bit oversized, with plenty of room to move around inside.
This is designed as a lightweight golf layer, but you can easily throw it on for a yoga class, a run, or as a top under heavier layers for snowboarding or skiing. It’s comfortably stretchy, made with at least 70% recycled materials, and features front zip pockets for your valuables.
If you love to hit mountain bike trails on weekends, this shoe is a great pick. The Trailcross XT shoes boast all-terrain support, which is great for exploring off your bike. Then, they also feature rubber grips for pedals, a breathable upper, and other little cycling-specific details.
Outdoor adventurers with an affinity for mountain biking, this is the shoe for you. The rubber outsole and Dotty tread makes gripping the pedals a breeze, the reinforced toe box and abrasion resistant-upper protects your feet from rough rides, and the cushioned midsole helps prevent sore feet at the end of a long day.
This funky, basketball-inspired shoe is low-cut and features a breathable lining, a rubber outsole, and a synthetic upper. While these might not be the ideal shoe for running or working out, they’re a great choice for a night out.
Past the beautiful color scheme on this shoe, it boasts two main selling points: it’s made with at least 20% recyclable materials, and it’s a great distance running shoe. It’s equipped with a breathable mesh upper, a grippy and durable outsole, and a full-length cushioned midsole.
The Cadiant shoe screams ‘90s in the best way. With a breathable mesh upper, leather detailing and reflective details, and a thick rubber outsole, you get all the comfort and support you’d want out of a modern shoe and the design of an older shoe.
If you need a supportive running shoe, look no further. This shoe is equipped with re-engineered super foam in the midsole, dense foam support, and a breathable mesh upper. These incredibly plush shoes are also on sale for women.
Save 50% on these stylish, yet comfortable track pants. They’re made with comfortable cotton and recycled polyester, feature a drawcord-adjustable waist, and have plenty of pockets for all your valuables.
