Huge Adidas sale is taking 40% off sitewide — here’s 11 deals I’d get right now

One of the top fitness apparel brands, Adidas, is having a massive winter sale to clear out older products and make way for new 2025 sneakers and athleisure wear. Fortunately, this means many of Adidas' most popular products are up to 40% off right now.

Personally, the deals that I want to grab the most are the women's Adistar 3 running shoes for just $91 and the All Szn Fleece Hoodie slashed to only $30. That said, there are a ton of other discounted sneakers and apparel pieces to choose from.

Feel free to shop the entire Adidas sale from $6, or scroll on to see which 11 deals I deemed the best in this sale.

Best Adidas deals

Adidas Coze 3-Stripes Pants (Women’s): was $55 now $28 at Adidas US These baggy pants are perfect for lounging around on the couch or running weekend errands, with a soft cotton-blend fleece keeping you comfortable and warm and the classic Adidas stripes along the pant sides in a slightly different, subtle black shade. Sizes for these pants are quickly selling out, so act fast if you’re interested!

Adidas Ultimate365 Half-Zip Layering Top (Women’s): was $85 now $34 at Adidas US This is designed as a lightweight golf layer, but you can easily throw it on for a yoga class, a run, or as a top under heavier layers for snowboarding or skiing. It’s comfortably stretchy, made with at least 70% recycled materials, and features front zip pockets for your valuables.

Adidas Five Ten Trailcross MB Shoes (Unisex): was $180 now $72 at Adidas US Outdoor adventurers with an affinity for mountain biking, this is the shoe for you. The rubber outsole and Dotty tread makes gripping the pedals a breeze, the reinforced toe box and abrasion resistant-upper protects your feet from rough rides, and the cushioned midsole helps prevent sore feet at the end of a long day.

Adidas Adistar 3 Shoes (Women’s): was $130 now $91 at Adidas US Past the beautiful color scheme on this shoe, it boasts two main selling points: it’s made with at least 20% recyclable materials, and it’s a great distance running shoe. It’s equipped with a breathable mesh upper, a grippy and durable outsole, and a full-length cushioned midsole.