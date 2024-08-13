9 monitor deals for back to school — deals I'd buy from just $79
Save on Dell, Samsung, HP and more
A great monitor can make all the difference when working online. After all, your laptop may be powerful, but do you really want to stare at its display while hunched over a desk?
Plugging it one of the best monitors or best gaming monitors we've tested can open up a whole new workspace, as well as new workflows — whether you're dragging and dropping between apps or simply mirroring things to get a closer look.
Ahead of the new school year, we've been digging for the best monitor deals we can find, and there are plenty. You can save $100 on the Samsung 27-inch Odyssey Gaming Monitor at Walmart, or get a 27-inch panel for under $99 at Amazon. We even found a handy portable monitor for $109 at Target. Here are the best back-to-school monitor deals we've found so far.
Best back-to-school monitor deals
Spectre 24" Curved Monitor: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon
This curved monitor packs its own speakers (unlike some others on this list), and it's VESA mount ready for saving space. Add to that a 75Hz refresh rate and the fact that this is the lowest price we've seen, and you've got a compelling budget option.
Acer 24" Monitor: was $129 now $89 @ Walmart
A monitor under $100 that packs FreeSync to avoid screen-tearing, as well as a full HD resolution? It's almost too good to be true, and there's HDMI and VGA ports included, too. All for well under $100.
Amazon Basics 27" Monitor: was $119 now $99 @ Amazon
Don't let the 'Basics' name fool you — this flat panel monitor has USB-A, USB-B, and HDMI ports among others, as well as a 3.5mm jack, and has a super thin bezels on three sides. The Amazon monitor also offers 1080p resolution.
Lifelong 15" Portable Monitor: was $129 now $109 @ Target
Something a little different, this portable monitor can be propped up anywhere and hooked up to your computer, tablet, or games console for a full HD, 15.6-inch panel.
Samsung 27" Monitor: was $149 now $119 @ Target
The first of a few Samsung offerings on this page, this 1080p display is borderless on three sides for added immersion and has a Game Mode for when you're ready to cut loose. It's worth noting it's HDMI only, though.
HP 27" Monitor: was $229 now $159 @ Amazon
Save 30% on this HP monitor with built-in speakers and an adjustable stand, as well as ports that include HDMI, DisplayPort and even VGA. It also has a 75Hz refresh movement for slick movement.
Samsung 32" Smart Monitor: was $299 now $249 @ Target
Ideal if you don't have space for a monitor and a TV, this smart monitor packs a streaming TV setup inside while still offering DisplayPort and HDMI for hooking up your devices of choice.
Samsung 27" Odyssey Monitor: was $399 now $299 @ Walmart
This gaming-focused monitor has a quad-HD resolution for sharpness, a 240Hz refresh rate for smoothness, and Gaming Hub built in — letting you stream games directly to it, even without using your computer.
Dell 32" QHD Monitor: was $359 now $314 @ Dell
If you're looking for a nice computer monitor that won't break the bank, this 32-inch display from Dell is the perfect choice. Even at its full $359 price, it's a good deal, but with $45 off, it's definitely worth buying. It has a QHD resolution, a height-adjustable design, and HDR support.
