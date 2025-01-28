9 fitness deals to keep you fit beyond January

January is quickly coming to a close, but there are still plenty of sales around to ensure you stick to your newfound fitness hustle. This is especially true if your resolution involves hitting the gym.
For example, everyone can benefit from a quality gym bag, and there are plenty of those on sale at REI. The retailer is taking 30% off backpacks and duffel bags from the likes of Patagonia and Osprey. In the market for a new water bottle? Hydro Flask has a bunch of them on sale right now, and I picked out my favorite one below.
Whether you’re looking for the best wireless earbuds or best weightlifting belts, there’s a little something for everyone on my list below. Read on for my favorite gym accessory deals this week.
Quick Links
- Darchen Quick Dry Sweat Towel: was $22 now $12 @ Amazon
- Gaiam Print Yoga Mat: was $24 now $15 @ Amazon
- Hydro Flask 32 oz: was $44 now $22 @ Hydro Flask
- KNKG Crossbody: was $49 now $29 @ KNKG
- Rogue Bear Komplex 3 Hole Pinnacle Grips: was $44 now $31 @ Rogue Fitness
- Rogue Elevation Training Mask 3.0: was $89 now $49 @ Rogue Fitness
- Schiek 3004 Power Lifting Belt: was $69 now $59 @ Rogue Fitness
- Osprey Transporter Duffel Bag (40L): was $160 now $119 @ REI
- Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds: was $249 now $159 @ Amazon
Best gym accessory deals
When things start to heat up at the gym, grab a Darchen Quick Dry Sweat Towel to keep your inner Swamp Thing at bay. These ultra-absorbent towels are perfect for just about any sport, and they're compact enough to easily toss into your gym bag. Bonus: the lightweight microfiber fabric dries out in about 20 minutes when left in the sun.
You can never underestimate a good yoga mat, and this one is on sale for just $15. Measuring 68 x 24 inches, the 4mm-thin Gaiam Print Yoga Mat mat weighs less than 2 pounds, making it an easy carry to the gym. This sticky no-slip mat comes in nine unique designs, so you can even pick one to match your personality as you stretch.
Hydration is crucial for any workout, and right now you'll find the Hydro Flask National Park Foundation 32 oz Wide Mouth water bottle on sale for 50% off the original price. This limited edition bottle is rated to keep liquids cold for 24 hours, and hot for 12 hours, thanks to double-wall vacuum insulation, and it's completely leakproof when closed.
Designed for maximum hand coverage and superior wrist stabilization, the Rogue Bear Komplex 3 Hole Pinnacle Grips are perfect for beginners, with a reinforced layer on the wrist strap for extra comfort. Available in four different sizes, you can expect a no-slip grip no matter what kind of bar or dumbbell you're using, and breathable support during every rep.
It's easy to lose track of your wallet and keys when you're pumping iron at the gym, and one misplaced weight plate can mean the difference between a great set and a crushed phone. Keep those valuables safe with this minimalist cross body bag, which features an internal credit card sleeve and zippered pocket to stow your keys and other essentials. Gym-goers who like to keep things light will love this bad boy.
Looking to take your gym workouts to a whole 'nother stratosphere (while also looking like Bane in the process)? The Rogue Elevation Training Mask 3.0 is designed to simulate the effects of high-altitude training, allowing users to adjust the level of respiratory conditioning at the turn of a dial. Athletes of every ilk can use this mask to strengthen their diaphragm, increase lung capacity, and boost anaerobic thresholds.
Serious weight lifters require a serious lifting belt, and the Schiek 3004 Power Lifting Belt should fill the bill, featuring heavy-duty nylon construction that's strengthened by reinforced neoprene to provide top-tier support that matches the natural shape of your body, with a hip-and-rib contour to reduce friction. A two-year warranty adds some extra piece of mind.
If you need a little more storage space for your gym-going hustle, consider the Osprey Transporter Duffel Bag, a 40-liter duffel that converts to a backpack at the drop of a hat. (Or mat). There's a large, lockable U-zipper on the main compartment, with a zippered end pocket for quick access to smaller gear. Six padded webbing grab handles make it easy to snatch-and-go, with tough 900-denier recycled polyester fabric that's meant to take some abuse.
Having the right tunes in your ears is key during those big sets, and the Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds are one of our top picks for wireless buds, especially for gym-goers. You get a whopping 9 hours of listening time, and more than 24 hours of combined playback with the included charging case. The buds are sweat-resistant, water-resistant, and ready to rock.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
As a freelance journalist, TJ has over a decade of multi-medium storytelling under his belt. Leveraging a quarter century of collective coddiwompling amid the ever-evolving landscape of wireless gadgetry, his unique editorial background allows him to explore a variety of tech-centric subsectors on this fascinating planet. When he's not field testing new gear in the Catskills, Adirondacks, or an actual field, he can be found sipping Negronis in his living room and crafting Dr. Seussian poetry inside a tattered moleskin.