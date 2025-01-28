9 fitness deals to keep you fit beyond January

January is quickly coming to a close, but there are still plenty of sales around to ensure you stick to your newfound fitness hustle. This is especially true if your resolution involves hitting the gym.

For example, everyone can benefit from a quality gym bag, and there are plenty of those on sale at REI. The retailer is taking 30% off backpacks and duffel bags from the likes of Patagonia and Osprey. In the market for a new water bottle? Hydro Flask has a bunch of them on sale right now, and I picked out my favorite one below.

Whether you’re looking for the best wireless earbuds or best weightlifting belts, there’s a little something for everyone on my list below. Read on for my favorite gym accessory deals this week.

Best gym accessory deals

Darchen Quick Dry Sweat Towel: was $22 now $12 at Amazon When things start to heat up at the gym, grab a Darchen Quick Dry Sweat Towel to keep your inner Swamp Thing at bay. These ultra-absorbent towels are perfect for just about any sport, and they're compact enough to easily toss into your gym bag. Bonus: the lightweight microfiber fabric dries out in about 20 minutes when left in the sun.

Gaiam Print Yoga Mat: was $24 now $15 at Amazon You can never underestimate a good yoga mat, and this one is on sale for just $15. Measuring 68 x 24 inches, the 4mm-thin Gaiam Print Yoga Mat mat weighs less than 2 pounds, making it an easy carry to the gym. This sticky no-slip mat comes in nine unique designs, so you can even pick one to match your personality as you stretch.

Hydro Flask National Park Foundation 32 oz Wide Mouth: was $44 now $22 at hydroflask.com Hydration is crucial for any workout, and right now you'll find the Hydro Flask National Park Foundation 32 oz Wide Mouth water bottle on sale for 50% off the original price. This limited edition bottle is rated to keep liquids cold for 24 hours, and hot for 12 hours, thanks to double-wall vacuum insulation, and it's completely leakproof when closed.

Rogue Bear Komplex 3 Hole Pinnacle Grips: was $44 now $31 at roguefitness.com Designed for maximum hand coverage and superior wrist stabilization, the Rogue Bear Komplex 3 Hole Pinnacle Grips are perfect for beginners, with a reinforced layer on the wrist strap for extra comfort. Available in four different sizes, you can expect a no-slip grip no matter what kind of bar or dumbbell you're using, and breathable support during every rep.

KNKG Crossbody: was $49 now $29 at knkg.com It's easy to lose track of your wallet and keys when you're pumping iron at the gym, and one misplaced weight plate can mean the difference between a great set and a crushed phone. Keep those valuables safe with this minimalist cross body bag, which features an internal credit card sleeve and zippered pocket to stow your keys and other essentials. Gym-goers who like to keep things light will love this bad boy.

Rogue Elevation Training Mask 3.0: was $89 now $49 at roguefitness.com Looking to take your gym workouts to a whole 'nother stratosphere (while also looking like Bane in the process)? The Rogue Elevation Training Mask 3.0 is designed to simulate the effects of high-altitude training, allowing users to adjust the level of respiratory conditioning at the turn of a dial. Athletes of every ilk can use this mask to strengthen their diaphragm, increase lung capacity, and boost anaerobic thresholds.

Schiek 3004 Power Lifting Belt: was $69 now $59 at roguefitness.com Serious weight lifters require a serious lifting belt, and the Schiek 3004 Power Lifting Belt should fill the bill, featuring heavy-duty nylon construction that's strengthened by reinforced neoprene to provide top-tier support that matches the natural shape of your body, with a hip-and-rib contour to reduce friction. A two-year warranty adds some extra piece of mind.