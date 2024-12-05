7 best iPhone 16 deals you can get after Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday may be over, but last-minute bargain hunters will be pleased to hear that iPhone 16 deals are still going strong. Older iPhone models are also still rocking discounts — and they're definitely worth a look.

Of course, our favorite deal out there is the iPhone 16 that costs just 1 cent at Amazon. That may sound like a typo, but we promise it's not. To take advantage of the deal, all you have to do is sign up for a Boost Infinite Plan, which provides unlimited data for $65/month.

As for older models, the iPhone 15 is just $449 with an unlimited plan at Boost Mobile. You just don't get access to Apple Intelligence features that run on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 models.

So, if you're in the market for a new iPhone, don't wait! These post-Cyber Monday deals are destined to expire soon. Check out the best iPhone deals you can still shop for a limited time only.

Best iPhone 16 Deals

Apple iPhone 16: was $829 now $0.01 at Amazon Get the highest storage capacity of the iPhone 16 for $0.01 with Amazon’s deal with Boost Mobile. You have to pay $65/month over 36 months for the carrier's unlimited data plan. There's extra fees associated with the 256GB and 512GB versions. (The latter model is sold out as of this writing.)

Apple iPhone 16 Pro: was $1,499 now $0.01 at Amazon This is one of the best phone deals of the year, but it has a major caveat. With this Amazon deal you’re required to pay $65/month for 36 months — that covers the cost of Boost's Infinite plan with unlimited data. Be aware that the iPhone 16 Pro has gone in and out stock — the iPhone 16 Pro Max is completely sold out right now — so if you want this deal, it's best to act quickly.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro: was $999 at Verizon Verizon lets you snatch the iPhone 16 Pro with 128GB for free for 36 months. But as is the case with most carriers deals, you're really just getting back the cost of the iPhone 16 Pro in the form of bill credits spread out over 36 months. You're also required to sign up for Verizon's Unlimited Ultimate plan, the most expensive of the carrier's three unlimited data options at $90/month for a single line. If you want to sign up for a cheaper unlimited plan — or if you're an existing Verizon customer who's upgrading your phone without opening a new line of data — you'll need to trade-in a device for credit off the cost of the iPhone.

Apple iPhone 16: was $829 at Verizon As with the iPhone 16 Pro, you can get the iPhone for free by signing up for a specific wireless plan, though you also have the option of making that plan the $80/month Unlimited Plus plan. If you'd prefer a cheaper plan like Unlimited Welcome ($65/month), you'll need to trade-in a phone for credit. Note that Verizon charges $829 for the 128GB phone, a device that costs $799 at other locations.

iPhone 16 Pro: Half off unlimited service for a year @ Mint Mobile

Mint's offer is less about a discount on the iPhone 16 Pro — you're paying $999 for the phone, though you can trade in your current device to get some money back — and more about wireless service through T-Mobile's discount carrier. Buying an iPhone 16 Pro lets you get a year of unlimited data at Mint for $15/month — half off the usual cost. You do have to pay for that service in advance, so that's $180 on top of the cost of the phone. If this deal sounds interesting, act quickly, as Mint says it's running out of inventory.

iPhone 16 Pro: was $999 now free @ Xfinity Mobile

If you get your internet from Xfinity, it may be worth it to bundle your phone service. (Xfinity Mobile uses Verizon's network for coverage.) That also puts you in a position to benefit from Xfinity's free iPhone 16 Pro deal. Trade-in a device and sign up for the carrier's Unlimited Plus plan, and you can get the Pro model for free. Unlimited Plus costs $50/month — $10 more than the regular unlimited plan at the carrier — but Xfinity does drop the per line price as you add more people to your plan.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro: free AirPods 4 with purchase @ T-Mobile

T-Mobile's current deal is giving new customers a free pair of AirPod 4 when they buy the iPhone 16 Pro and finance it for 36-months. You end up paying $41.67/month, but at least you can get the latest AirPods without spending extra.

More iPhone Deals

Apple iPhone SE: was $429 now $149 at Walmart Grab the third generation iPhone SE for just $149 over at Walmart — an all-time low for this phone. The device is locked to the Straight Talk carrier, but it's the cheapest way to buy yourself a brand new iPhone right now. Last time we saw this deal it went in and out of stock frequently, so be sure to get it while you can.

Apple iPhone 15: was $699 now $449 at boost mobile You cannot forget about Boost Mobile's deal on the iPhone 15 because for a limited time the carrier is offering it for $449 when switch from your service provider. You only need to commit to Boost's $60/month unlimited premium plan.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus: was $729 now $579 at Best Buy If you want a solid phone that can perform most tasks perfectly and have no interest in Apple Intelligence then I can think of little better than the iPhone 14 Plus. I had one of these for years, and it never let me down. The display is big enough to show off any movie or show you care to watch. If you want a stable smartphone without a host of bells and whistles, this is the one for you. The standard discounted price on this phone is $679. You get the full discount by activating the phone with a carrier at Best Buy.

Apple iPhone SE 2022: $2/month @ AT&T

Although it's nowhere close as powerful as the latest models, the cheapest one you can get is the iPhone SE 2022. For those looking for a basic model that's incredibly compact by today's standards, can still take excellent photos, and has access to the same iOS 18 software, the iPhone SE 2022 is a logical choice.