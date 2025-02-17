5 epic Presidents' Day iPad deals I'd scoop up now from $274 — including iPad Pro M4 for record-low price
Don't wait to snatch up these cheap iPad deals
Presidents' Day sales are now in full swing, and if you're looking to save big on a new iPad, now's one of the best times to do so. Prices are falling to Black Friday and Cyber Monday levels, making this easily one of the best savings events to kick off the new year. But Apple deals never tend to last long, so you'll want to snatch up any iPad deals you see before they run out of stock.
Right now you can snag the latest 13-inch iPad Pro M4 for $1,099 at Amazon, a record-low price for Apple's latest premium tablet. Or if you're looking for something more portable, just about all configurations of the iPad mini 7 are $100 off at Amazon. Retailers are also slashing prices on the 9th Gen iPad and 10th Gen iPad right now, so you're spoiled for choice.
Best iPad deals
The 10.2-inch iPad is a few years old now, having officially been replaced by the slightly larger 10th generation iPad. And while it may not be the most powerful iPad on the market, its A13 Bionic chipset can still handle daily computing tasks without breaking a sweat. In our iPad 10.2-inch review, we called it a solid tablet with a great screen, smooth performance, and good battery life. Note: If you can wait for a better price, this tablet has been as cheap as $199 in the past.
Price check: $274 @ Walmart
The 2022 iPad sports several improvements over its predecessor, including a bigger 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, improved A14 Bionic CPU, and USB-C connectivity. It also features a 12MP rear camera and a 12MP front camera with 122-degree FOV. In our iPad 2022 review, we said it delivers almost everything you could want in a modern tablet.
Price check: $279 @ Best Buy
We're big fans of the iPad mini 7's incredibly portable design and long battery life (it lasted 10 hours in our battery life tests). It comes with speedy performance thanks to Apple's A17 Pro chip and has a gorgeous 8.3-inch (2,266 x 1,488) Liquid Retina display. You also get 12MP cameras on the front and back and Wi-Fi 6E support. In our iPad mini 7 review, we said it delivers the full iPad experience in a tiny size.
The iPad Air packs Apple's M2 processor, an 11-inch LED (2360 x 1640) display, 128GB of storage, a 12MP rear camera and a new landscape-oriented 12MP front camera. You also get faster WiFi 6E support. In our iPad Air M2 review, we said it brings impressive performance and power efficiency to a premium, sleek package.
Price check: $499 @ Best Buy
The latest iPad Pro is one of the thinnest and most powerful iPads Apple has ever made, thanks to an all-new M4 chip. This new iPad Pro is just 0.22 inches thick and weighs a little over a pound. It also boasts an Ultra Retina XDR display with tandem OLED technology and a 12MP camera.
