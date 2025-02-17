5 epic Presidents' Day iPad deals I'd scoop up now from $274 — including iPad Pro M4 for record-low price

Presidents' Day sales are now in full swing, and if you're looking to save big on a new iPad, now's one of the best times to do so. Prices are falling to Black Friday and Cyber Monday levels, making this easily one of the best savings events to kick off the new year. But Apple deals never tend to last long, so you'll want to snatch up any iPad deals you see before they run out of stock.

Right now you can snag the latest 13-inch iPad Pro M4 for $1,099 at Amazon, a record-low price for Apple's latest premium tablet. Or if you're looking for something more portable, just about all configurations of the iPad mini 7 are $100 off at Amazon. Retailers are also slashing prices on the 9th Gen iPad and 10th Gen iPad right now, so you're spoiled for choice.

Best iPad deals

Apple iPad mini 7: was $499 now $399 We're big fans of the iPad mini 7's incredibly portable design and long battery life (it lasted 10 hours in our battery life tests). It comes with speedy performance thanks to Apple's A17 Pro chip and has a gorgeous 8.3-inch (2,266 x 1,488) Liquid Retina display. You also get 12MP cameras on the front and back and Wi-Fi 6E support. In our iPad mini 7 review, we said it delivers the full iPad experience in a tiny size.