25 best white elephant gifts — our top picks for 2024 under $30

It's that time of year again! In the coming days and weeks, holiday office parties and festive gatherings will be filling up the calendar. And chances are, a white elephant gift exchange is in your future.

In my opinion, bringing a gift that stirs up some stealing and swapping excitement during the white elephant exchange is even better than the new gift you get to bring home with you. That's why I've put together a list of items that are sure to get the party started.

Whether you're shopping for co-workers, close friends or extended family members, I've carefully selected gifts that will work for everyone — and are actually steal-worthy. Since gift swaps usually have a price limit, I made sure all the items gathered below are priced around $30 or less.

Novelty Gifts

The Cocktail Box Co. Margarita Cocktail Kit

You can't go wrong by bringing a mini cocktail kit to the white elephant exchange. When wrapped up, it's tiny size might be overlooked, but this is a gift party-goers will want to grab. The kit comes with everything they need to become a mixologist. It turns making their favorite drink into a fun activity.

White Elephant Succulent Planter

If you're looking for a literal approach to the White Elephant gift exchange, this ceramic elephant planter is the perfect pick for you to bring to the party. It's perfect for planting succulents and herbs in one's home or office.

LED Holiday Hat

This cute holiday hat will win over any recipient with its colorful blinking lights and its cute snowman design. It also features super soft sweater material to keep them warm.

Krifey Wearable Blanket Hoodie

This is a silly gift in theory, but I'd be willing to bet the recipient will be wearing it all winter long! Available in a plethora of colors and designs, this wearable blanket hoodie will keep its winner warm and cozy while lounging or relaxing. It's also one-size fits all so it's a great gift for anyone.

Mini Portable Bluetooth Karaoke Machine

This white elephant find doubles as both a gift and a party-starter! The mini karaoke machine is Bluetooth-enabled, comes with two microphones and even features dazzling lights. After the gift exchange, the recipient can break it out and use it as some fun party entertainment.

Tech Devices

JLab JBuds Mini

The JBuds Mini wireless earbuds deliver strong performance, and according to the JLab JBuds Mini review, their super-compact design will be attractive to anyone with small ears. Advanced features like Multipoint Bluetooth connections and an ambient listening mode round out this solid pair of budget buds.

Apple AirTag

The Apple AirTag is an excellent key finder that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. In other words, it's useful for just about anyone — especially someone who's always misplacing their keys or wallet.

Anker Nano Battery Pack

This 10,000mAh portable charger from Anker has a built-in USB-C cable, making it the perfect accessory for most smartphones and tablets. We like this battery pack accessory because of its battery status display.

Roku Express 4K+

One of the best Roku streaming devices, this compact box turns any regular TV or projector into a fully functional smart TV. It grants you access to hundreds of streaming apps and can be used to wirelessly stream pictures and videos from your iPhone or iPad to your TV over AirPlay. Anyone will be lucky to snag this!

Govee LED Light Strip

This LED light strip is as affordable as you'll find without compromising convenient features such as Bluetooth app control. It comes with preset scenes, music sync modes and versatile configuration choices. If you're going to a work party, whoever receives this gift can use it as some festive decor for their desk.

Home Accessories

Homesick Scented Candle White Elephant

Stumped on what to bring to the white elephant exchange? This Homesick Candle is a no-brainer and is sure to be a hit. Its intoxicating notes of candied orange and champagne will kick off the holiday festivities as the smell of gingerbread cookies get you excited for Santa's arrival.

Retro Record Coasters for Drinks

Vinyl gifts can be pricey, but vinyl-themed gifts don't have to be. We love these cute record coasters that sit on a miniature record player. This fun set of six is sure to get stolen by a music-lover at the party.

Bedsure Satin Pillowcase

This satin pillowcase is an affordable upgrade for a better night's sleep. They're soft on hair and preferred for sensitive skin, but feel luxurious even if those aren't concerns for your recipient. You can actually buy two or three while staying in your budget.

Solo Stove Cinder Tabletop Bowl

Solo Stove's smokeless fire pits are the best in the business, no questions asked. That's why any recipient will be glad to be gifted this tabletop version with a captivating flame that's perfect for making s'mores.

Penguin Cocktail Shaker

What's more fun than receiving a cocktail shaker? Receiving a penguin cocktail shaker! The shaker's fun and functional design will whip up some delicious beverages and also add some character to anyone's kitchen or home bar.

Toys and Games

Educational Insights Kanoodle

Kanoodle has taken TikTok by storm, and it's no surprise. This addictive brain teaser game is a joy to solve alone or with a group of friends. Any recipient will be excited to try it out.

Tabletop Mini Bowling Game

This tabletop bowling game is a fun gift that one can add to their desk at work or coffee table at home. It's also a great way to take a break from the grind and relieve some stress.

LEGO Christmas Tree

LEGOs aren't just for the kiddos! Inspire some creativity amongst the adults by bringing this holiday set to the white elephant exchange. It features two building options — choose between a larger Christmas tree display model or two mini Christmas tree models.

Who's Most Likely To... Party Game

Add a little excitement to your holiday party or gathering with this game that will have you pointing fingers in no time! The point of the game is to decide who in the group is "Most Likely To..." based on the phrase on the card selected. It's the mostly clean version of the game.

Hasbro Jenga: Super Mario Edition Game

The classic Jenga game gets the Super Mario treatment, but in this game, your goal is to make it to the top to defeat Bowser without knocking down the tower when you move your character peg. Mario-lovers will jump all over this gift!

Foodie Gadgets

The Holiday Stay-Hot Camp Mug

You might start a war with this one! Stanley cups are super popular and pretty much everyone wants one. From keeping 24 ounces of coffee hot and fresh to chilling your cold beverages, this holiday stainless steel camp mug will definitely be a coveted item.

Magic Bullet Portable Blender

This portable blender is great for athletes or anyone who's trying to eat healthier. It can be used to make a wide variety of health shakes and smoothies. Just add your protein powder or fruit of choice and you're set! It can also be used as a water infuser.

Electric Wine Bottle Opener

I don't know about you, but I love an electric wine opener. I received one as a gift a while back and I would never go back to a traditional corkscrew. Case in point: this electric wine bottle opener is a great white elephant gift.

Mike's Hot Honey Original & Extra Hot Combo

If you ask me, hot honey is the best condiment to put on pretty much anything. Mike's Hot offers the perfect combination of sweet and heat, making this two-pack a delectable holiday gift for anyone.

Dash Stirring Popcorn Maker

Because who doesn't love popcorn? This self-stirring popcorn maker can make up to 12 cups of popcorn at once, so family movie night is covered.