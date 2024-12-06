15 luxury holiday gifts you can shop on Amazon — and they're all on sale right now

The holiday season is the perfect excuse to the spoil friends and loved ones with special items they've been eyeing all year. However, when you're paying top dollar, you want to make sure that said items are splurge worthy. That's where I come in!

As a deals writer, I've recently been tracking the best sales and discounts on items that our team of experts either recommends or has reviewed themselves. Whether you're shopping for a luxury fitness tracker, a smokeless fire pit or a stylish kitchen appliance, Amazon has tons of unmatched deals on top-grade gifts for everyone on your list.

Of course, you'll need to weed out the not-so-splurge-worthy deals — but fortunately, I did the heavy lifting for you. Here are my 15 favorite luxury gifts that are totally worth the price tag (especially now since they all feature markdowns).

My Favorite Gifts

Swarovski Annual Edition 2024 Snowflake Ornament: was $90 now $60 at Amazon If you or a family member collects the annual Swarovski snowflake ornament, you'll be pleased to hear it's currently $30 off. The dazzling crystal snowflake is joined by a gold-tone metal snowflake tag, which is engraved with the year 2024. It's suspended from a green rayon ribbon, so you can safely hang it on your tree.

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2: was $149 now $109 at Amazon The Ember Smart Mug 2 is the second generation app-controlled mug that keeps your drink at your preferred temperature (between 120°F - 145°F) for up to 80 minutes on a full charge. You can also keep it on the charging coaster for all-day heat. We're absolutely loving its copper hue.

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle, Rose: was $161 now $146 at Amazon If you have a book-worm in your life, this is the gift for them! This bundle includes the 16GB version of the excellent Kindle Paperwhite alongside a fabric protective cover and a power adapter (note that the pink raspberry color cover is the only one still in stock). The 16GB space will hold enough books to keep you reading for a long time yet.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $348 now $198 at Amazon Stunningly comfortable and with top-quality sound, the WH-1000XM4 might not be the current generation of Sony's XM headphones — but they're sure a wicked pair to slip on your head. The case in the box remains one of the very best as well.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse: was $350 now $199 at Amazon From sauces and stews to stir-fries and risottos, the Signature Sauteuse truly does it all in the kitchen. The versatile pot is a cross between a deep sauté pan, fry pan and a Dutch Oven. You'll get even heat distribution and minimized sticking and staining thanks to its signature enameled cast iron material. Plus, its colorful exterior enamel is shock-resistant to prevent chipping and cracking.

Bose SoundLink Max: was $399 now $299 at Amazon With big sound and a fashionable look, the SoundLink Max is a great portable companion for taking on the go. 20 hours of battery life is a big bonus as well, giving you plenty of listening time.

Ninja Woodfire Pizza Oven: was $399 now $299 at Amazon If you or a loved one is a fan of cooking outdoors, this is the deal to snag now. This outdoor pizza oven offers 8 functions, including pizza, max roast, specialty roast and smoker amongst others, so it’s by no means limited to just pizza. Powered by electricity, it can reach up to 700°F, plus there’s the option to add wood pellets if you want smoked food too. The capacity can hold a 12 lb turkey or a 12-inch pizza, which is generous enough. This could make for a great holiday gift for those who love hosting outdoor parties. To learn more about it, read our Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Oven review.

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart: was $459 now $329 at Amazon For the baker or home chef in your life, this KitchenAid mixer is a Tom's Guide favorite. In KitchenAid Artisan 5-Quart stand mixer review, we dubbed it the "best kitchen purchase" you can ever make. It beats, whisks, and kneads at 10 different speeds, so you don't have to, reducing recipe times. The bowl is big enough to support 9 dozen cookies or 4 loaves of bread at a time. This machine also boasts a 59-point planetary mixing action — fancy words that translate into incredibly mixed ingredients.

Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm): was $429 now $359 at Amazon The Apple Watch Series 10 is only two months old and, incredibly, it's already on sale for $70 less. New to the Apple Watch is a sleep apnea detection feature, improved noise suppression during phone calls and on-wrist translations. It retains the 18 hours of battery life but it is the best Apple Watch you can get right now.

Sony PS5 Slim : was $449 now $374 at Amazon The perfect gift for an avid gamer, this amazing PS5 deal gets you the latest slimmed-down PS5 model and a DualSense controller. As we said our PS5 Slim review, this is a great upgrade from the original model. This is the lowest we've seen the console go for. Considering this is a limited-time deal, you'll want to act fast.

Dyson Airwrap: was $599 now $489 at Amazon The Dyson Airwrap is pretty well known in the hair and beauty space, as it does literally everything you'd expect from a multi-styler. It curls, it smoothes, it shapes and it dries — all without the risk of major heat damage to your hair. At $100 off and Christmas around the corner, snag one for yourself or a loved one before they're gone.

Breville Barista Express: was $749 now $549 at Amazon The Barista Express is one of the most iconic espresso machines you can buy, and despite how long it's been on the market, it's still one of Breville's top-selling machines. Now at 27% off, you have an even better excuse to treat your coffee-loving friend.