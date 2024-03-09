11 spring sales to shop this weekend — sneakers from $27, running shorts from $49

Daylight Saving Time kicks in this weekend. Although that means we lose an hour of sleep, it's also a reminder that spring is right around the corner.

To celebrate the incoming season, retailers are offering a variety of early spring sales. Some of the best deals this weekend are knocking hundreds off our favorite mattress, laptop, and running shorts. Below I've rounded up the 11 best spring sales you can get this weekend. As a reminder, Sunday also marks the start of Sleep Week and we're also gathering the best Sleep Week deals you can get.

Best spring sales

Spring cleaning: spend $60, get $15 credit @ Amazon

Get started on your spring cleaning with this Amazon stock up and save offer. Spend $60 on select household cleaning items and you'll get a free $15 Amazon credit to spend on whatever you want. The sale includes brands like Lysol, Clorox, Windex, and more. Note that Target Circle members (it's free to join) get a $15 credit with they spend $50 or more on household supplies.

Price check: spend $50, get $15 @ Target

New Balance Heat Grid Half-Zip Top (Men's): was $90 now $26 @ REI

Don't let those blustery winds keep you from training outdoors. The New Balance Heat Grid Half-Zip Top features NB HEAT technology, which is a fancy way of saying it helps keep you warm while wicking away moisture. It's made of recycled polyester and spandex, making it ideal for any type of outdoor activities.

Price check: $90 @ New Balance

Pace Breaker Linerless Utility Short 7": was $78 now $49 @ lululemon

I've been working out with these shorts for months and love them. They're lightweight, water-repellent, and offer just the right amount of stretchiness. The grid mesh inner waistband ensures a soft feel against your skin, while the streamlined fit provides plenty of breathing room for the glutes and thighs when doing those Bulgarian split squats. Grab a pair now just under $50!

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: was $69 now $59 @ Walmart

If you hate the warm weather and just want to spend all of your time indoors playing Switch games, this deal is for you. Walmart has the Switch Pro Controller on sale for $59. The Switch Pro Controller matches the Joy-Cons with motion controls, HD rumble, and Amiibo support, but its more ergonomic design gives you better grips that help you stay comfy during extended gameplay. We named it one of the best Nintendo Switch controllers you can buy and a must for diehard Switch fans.

Price check: $68 @ Amazon

Patagonia Synchilla Fleece Jacket (women's): was $149 now $73 @ REI

A super-cozy Patagonia full-zip fleece for half price? Yes, please! This deal is on the Oatmeal/Blue Bird style, which is just as chic as the full-priced option. Made from a comfy, midweight, double-sided fleece material, you may never take this thing off, and that's okay! It's got three zippered pockets for good measure and elastic bindings at the hem and cuffs.

Dell XPS 13 (2022): was $799 now $599 @ Dell

The XPS 13 is one of our favorite overall laptops. Although the 2022 model only has a pair of Thunderbolt 4/USB-C ports, it's still a capable machine for most users. In our XPS 13 (2022) review, we called it a good laptop for everyday computing and streaming content. This config packs a 13.4-inch 1920 x 1200 60Hz display, Core i5-1230U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.