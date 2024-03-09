11 spring sales to shop this weekend — sneakers from $27, running shorts from $49
Set your clock forward with these savings
Daylight Saving Time kicks in this weekend. Although that means we lose an hour of sleep, it's also a reminder that spring is right around the corner.
To celebrate the incoming season, retailers are offering a variety of early spring sales. Some of the best deals this weekend are knocking hundreds off our favorite mattress, laptop, and running shorts. Below I've rounded up the 11 best spring sales you can get this weekend. As a reminder, Sunday also marks the start of Sleep Week and we're also gathering the best Sleep Week deals you can get.
Best spring sales 2024
- Spring cleaning: spend $60, get $15 credit @ Amazon
- New Balance Half-Zip Top: was $90 now $26 @ REI
- Skechers sale: deals from $27 @ Amazon
- Samsung spring sale: save on 4K TVs, Galaxy S24 @ Samsung
- Bose SoundLink Revolve II: was $219 now $159 @ Amazon
- Pace Breaker Utility Short: was $78 now $49 @ lululemon
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: was $69 now $59 @ Walmart
- Patagonia Synchilla Fleece Jacket: was $149 now $73 @ REI
- Dell XPS 13 (2022): was $799 now $599 @ Dell
- Nectar Premier Hybrid: was $1,349 now $799 @ Nectar
- MacBook Air 15 (M2): was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy
Best spring sales
Spring cleaning: spend $60, get $15 credit @ Amazon
Get started on your spring cleaning with this Amazon stock up and save offer. Spend $60 on select household cleaning items and you'll get a free $15 Amazon credit to spend on whatever you want. The sale includes brands like Lysol, Clorox, Windex, and more. Note that Target Circle members (it's free to join) get a $15 credit with they spend $50 or more on household supplies.
Price check: spend $50, get $15 @ Target
New Balance Heat Grid Half-Zip Top (Men's): was $90 now $26 @ REI
Don't let those blustery winds keep you from training outdoors. The New Balance Heat Grid Half-Zip Top features NB HEAT technology, which is a fancy way of saying it helps keep you warm while wicking away moisture. It's made of recycled polyester and spandex, making it ideal for any type of outdoor activities.
Price check: $90 @ New Balance
Skechers sale: deals from $27 @ Amazon
The season for outdoor workouts is almost here. If you need a new pair of shoes, Amazon has a huge sale on Skechers sneakers with deals as low as $27. These include some of the best Skechers we've reviewed, like the Skechers Sketch-Lite Pro Perfect Time on sale from $45. Make sure to check the different color options in your size to find the best deal.
Price check: from $34 @ Walmart
Samsung sale: save on 4K TVs, Galaxy S24 @ Samsung
Samsung is celebrating Daylight Saving with a massive spring sale (aka Discover Samsung Spring Sale). The sitewide sale includes deals on some of our favorite Samsung devices. After discount, you can get Samsung monitors from $99, Galaxy S24 phones from $249, and 4K TVs from $399. As part of the sale, you can get the Editor's Choice Galaxy S24 Ultra for $750 off (pictured) via trade-in.
Bose SoundLink Revolve II: was $219 now $159 @ Amazon
Lowest price! Need a solid speaker to take outdoors? This portable Bluetooth speaker offers 360-degree sound. It's IP55-rated for durability, which means it's protected from water splashes and dirt ingress. It can be paired with another speaker for stereo sound, and battery life runs to 13 hours. If you want a built-in handle for portability, the SoundLink Revolve Plus is on sale for $229.
Price check: $159 @ Best Buy
Pace Breaker Linerless Utility Short 7": was $78 now $49 @ lululemon
I've been working out with these shorts for months and love them. They're lightweight, water-repellent, and offer just the right amount of stretchiness. The grid mesh inner waistband ensures a soft feel against your skin, while the streamlined fit provides plenty of breathing room for the glutes and thighs when doing those Bulgarian split squats. Grab a pair now just under $50!
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: was $69 now $59 @ Walmart
If you hate the warm weather and just want to spend all of your time indoors playing Switch games, this deal is for you. Walmart has the Switch Pro Controller on sale for $59. The Switch Pro Controller matches the Joy-Cons with motion controls, HD rumble, and Amiibo support, but its more ergonomic design gives you better grips that help you stay comfy during extended gameplay. We named it one of the best Nintendo Switch controllers you can buy and a must for diehard Switch fans.
Price check: $68 @ Amazon
Patagonia Synchilla Fleece Jacket (women's): was $149 now $73 @ REI
A super-cozy Patagonia full-zip fleece for half price? Yes, please! This deal is on the Oatmeal/Blue Bird style, which is just as chic as the full-priced option. Made from a comfy, midweight, double-sided fleece material, you may never take this thing off, and that's okay! It's got three zippered pockets for good measure and elastic bindings at the hem and cuffs.
Dell XPS 13 (2022): was $799 now $599 @ Dell
The XPS 13 is one of our favorite overall laptops. Although the 2022 model only has a pair of Thunderbolt 4/USB-C ports, it's still a capable machine for most users. In our XPS 13 (2022) review, we called it a good laptop for everyday computing and streaming content. This config packs a 13.4-inch 1920 x 1200 60Hz display, Core i5-1230U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.
Nectar Premier Hybrid: was $1,349 now $799 @ Nectar
I've been sleeping on this mattress for just under a year and it's easily the best bed I've owned. Even better, it's 40% off now. Nectar's mid-tier hybrid bed uses both memory foam and 8-inch innerspring coils to offer maximum comfort and support for most types of sleepers. In my Nectar Premier Hybrid mattress review, I said it offers the cradling sensation we like from memory foam mattresses, but packs enough layers that your body won't sink into the mattress. Nectar includes free shipping, returns, and a 365-night trial as well as a lifetime warranty. After discount, the twin costs $799 (was $1,349), whereas the queen costs $1,099 (was $1,799).
MacBook Air 15 (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy
Yes, there's a new M3 MacBook Air, but if you're looking to stretch your dollar, this is the deal for you. The 15-inch MacBook Air M2 packs a gorgeous Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a better six-speaker sound system than you'll find on the 13-inch model. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of stellar performance, long-lasting battery life, and sleek design. If you need extra horsepower, I highly recommend the MBA M2 with 16GB/1TB for $1,499 at Best Buy. It's $400 off and an all-time price low.
Price check: sold out @ Amazon | $1,099 @ B&H
As deals editor at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
