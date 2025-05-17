I ditched my $170 Hoka running shoes for these $85 Skechers — and I'm blown away

I'm not going to lie, when I saw that the Skechers Go Run Elevate 2.0 sneakers were just $85, I was a little suspicious. Why? Because some of the best running shoes cost an arm and a leg. My personal running shoes, the Hoka Speedgoat 5 GTX, are no different, at $170.

Yes, I know that the Skechers Go Run Elevate 2.0 and the Hoka Speedgoat 5 GTX are a different caliber of shoe with different purposes. For starters, my Hokas have Gore-Tex, and the Skechers don't have any waterproofing.

On top of that, my Hokas are a trail-running/hiking shoe, whereas the Skechers are a beginner-friendly road running/treadmill shoe. Even so, I didn't expect to like the Skechers as much as I did.

Skechers Go Run Elevate 2.0: was $85 now $40 at Amazon The Skechers Go Run Elevate 2.0 have a pretty unbeatable MSRP of $85, but right now the pink style (the one I tested, and the one in the image above) is on sale from just $40 (women size 6, I tested the 8.5, which is $58 at time of writing). At this price point, I don't think you'll find a cheaper running shoe that's actually good. If you want to get into running, now's the best time.

Bouncy castle or running shoe?

If I could change one thing about my Hoka sneakers (other than the price), I would change their bounciness levels. Yes, they have Vibram soles, but there's very little foamy cushioning in the soles themselves.

The Skechers Go Run Elevate 2.0 are a different story. The sneakers have Skechers' 'GogaMat' foam sole. This foam sole basically cools your foot while you're running and is super cushioned.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

I don't call myself an avid runner — actually, I need to be almost forced to go for a run most of the time — so the cushioned sole was a really nice feature. I felt like the shoes were propelling me along, and I didn't have to put much effort in at all.

I also embarked on a sprinting race with my boyfriend (who is an avid runner, and has completed marathons) and, with the Skechers' help, I won! Trust me, this never happens. He may have been letting me win, but boy, I felt like I was flying thanks to the super-cushioned GogaMat sole and the rockered toe box.

Running doesn't have to be expensive

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

I know all the running gear quickly adds up. Due to cost, I only have one pair of shoes (two, now, thanks to this review pair of Skechers), and I don't have any running gear like vests.

So while running can be a daunting hobby to take up if you don't want to invest loads of money into something you might end up hating, the Skechers Go Run Elevate 2.0 are the perfect starter shoe.

At just $85, these sneakers are cheaper than almost any other running shoe I've ever come across. There are some sacrifices due to price, like no waterproofing, but as a whole? I could barely tell the difference between my Hokas and the Skechers.

Actually, the Skechers were more immediately comfortable. I do think my Hokas are better suited to cross-country, muddy, or longer runs than the Skechers will ever be, but for short road runs or treadmill runs (which is what beginners will get up to, I think), the Go Run Elevate 2.0 shoes are perfect.

There's always a but...

All that being said, I don't think the Skechers are for everyone. As I touched on earlier, I think runners who gravitate towards cross-country or long runs might be better off elsewhere — I'd always go for my Hokas in those cases.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

On top of that, runners who do a lot of speedwork, need more physical supports due to gait, or marathon training will need something more supportive. In that case, I can recommend the Saucony Guide 17 (for support) or the Brooks Glycerin 21 (for comfort on long runs).

Even so, for just $85? These Skechers are the ideal choice for complete beginners, and I recommend them wholeheartedly.