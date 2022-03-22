Haiphaik Emergency Roadside Toolkit review

Although it has long jumper cables, a tire repair kit and a good assortment of tools, the Haiphaik Emergency Roadside Toolkit comes up short when it comes to dealing with auto emergencies. But while it lacks some key items, it is still a good buy at $48.

Although it has long jumper cables, a tire repair kit and a good assortment of tools, the Haiphaik Emergency Roadside Toolkit comes up short when it comes to dealing with auto emergencies. But while it lacks some key items, it is still a good buy at $48.

Haiphaik Emergency Roadside Toolkit: Contents Size: 13.9 x 10.0 x 5.5 inches

Weight: 8.3 pounds

Number of items: 9

Jumper cables/length: Yes/12-feet

First aid kit: No

Air pump: No

Shovel: Yes

Flashlight: Yes

Fire extinguisher: No

Roadside assistance: No

Priced at $48, the Haiphaik Emergency Roadside Toolkit puts the emphasis on tools but lacks some of the basics of roadside survival.

Despite its enticing price tag, the Haiphaik Emergency Roadside Toolkit is still lacking when it comes to dealing with driving calamities. The emphasis here is on tools though some of the basics of roadside survival are missing — like a first aid kit and fire extinguisher.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Packaged in a vertical nylon bag, the Haiphaik Emergency Roadside Toolkit should fit under a front car seat for easy stowage. It measures 13.9 x 10.0 x 5.5 inches and has a reflective stripe for making nighttime repairs safer.

It is a tight fit, though and unlike the Justin Case it lacks room to add any additional items you may have bought yourself. Pull the bag’s zipper open and there’s a single open area that does without any dividers that would make storing and finding things easier. It weighs 8.3 pounds and has a double handle.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

While the Haiphaik Emergency Roadside Toolkit claims to have 124 items, the count comes closer to 9. Unless you count each of its three dozen cotton swabs individually.

The center of attention is the toolkit, which has its own hard case. In addition to a hammer, adjustable wrench, a small set of screwdrivers, tape measure, knife and hex keys. The digital circuit tester doubles as a small spade/flat head screwdriver.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Other components include a tow strap, whistle and emergency fuses. Sadly the kit does without a blanket, reflective vest and any sort of first aid kit — although, in a nod to Covid-19 restrictions, it includes two surgical masks.

There’s neither the reflective triangles nor the LED blinking light of the DOT Essential kit, but the Haiphaik Emergency Roadside Toolkit has a hand-cranked flashlight. It’s the same one that other kits use, with 20 pumps equalling more than four hours of use.

Like the First Secure kit, the Haiphaik Emergency Roadside Toolkit has a tire repair kit for remedying a flat. On the other hand, without a tire inflator, the repair kit is just about worthless in an emergency.

On top of its pair of work gloves, the Haiphaik Emergency Roadside Toolkit has a small fold-up combination shovel and pick, inside a camouflage case, that could help get a vehicle out of a mud bank. The handle also has a compass should that ever be a concern.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The kit’s jumper cables are a generous 12-feet long but, like so many competitors, the clips lack any reference to positive or negative polarity. They are colored orange, rather than the standard red, and black.

Unlike the Justin Case emergency kit, Haiphaik Emergency Roadside Toolkit lacks any roadside assistance plan so you’ll be on your own in an emergency.

Overall, to get to its enviable price, it seems Haiphaik had to cut corners by leaving out a bunch of key essentials — namely the first aid kit, fire extinguisher and tire inflator. Plus there isn’t room in the bag for you to add anything of your own.