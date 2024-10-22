Snapdragon 8 Elite chip will allow up to 8 years of Android updates

Qualcomm just announced the upgrade of the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which should run the best Android phones that launch next year. It appears that the new chip will also support major software updates for quite some time.

During the recent Snapdragon Summit, Chris Patrick, Qualcomm's SVP and GM Mobile Handset, announced to assembled journalists that the new system-on-chip would support up to eight years of Android operating system updates (via Android Authority). According to the report, that support includes the current OS version, which means you can expect seven years of Android upgrades (assuming phone makers release that many).

This means that Android phone manufacturers can support their devices for as long as they care to do so. Unfortunately, it doesn't mean every handset maker will support older devices for eight or seven years. They must customize their Android skins and features to work with the built-in Qualcomm Android board support package. Several Android device makers, including Sony and Motorola, are known to only offer one Android update and maybe three or four years of security updates.

Existing Qualcomm chips like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 can support up to four operating system upgrades and four years of security patches. This has been a goal of Qualcomm to enable manufacturing partners to keep updating older phones for longer.

Whether or not every phone maker takes Qualcomm up on the capability, the ability to update your phone for longer is nice to see. Hopefully, manufacturers and competitors like MediaTek or even internal chips, like Samsung's Exynos SoC, will get similar support.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite is being built with the 3nm process, significantly improving the current 4nm processor used in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Transistors are packed closer together, improving performance and power efficiency. It should be quite a powerful chip.

Additionally, Qualcomm is swapping out the Kryo CPU from previous SoCs for a mobile-optimized Oryon CPU, the same as the Snapdragon X Elite silicon used in Microsoft's Copilot+ PCs released this summer.

We'll know how powerful the new chip is once we get our hands on devices running the processor. Luckily, new phones with the Snapdragon 8 Elite are coming soon.

These include the Asus ROG Phone 9, which should launch in November. Honor showed off the Magic 7 during the Snapdragon Summit, and that phone will debut on October 30, though it may take a few months before it hits US shores.

