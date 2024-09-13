Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could get SOS satellite support — what you need to know

Earlier this week, we got our first potential look at the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra via some unofficial renders.

Today, we have some more news about a possible new feature that Samsung might bring to the S25 Ultra, satellite connectivity. Regular Samsung leaker, Ice Universe, posted about a certification the flagship Samsung phone received through the Chinese 3C certification body.

Android phones appear to be finally catching up to Apple, which has offered Emergency SOS satellite connectivity since the iPhone 14. Currently, only the recently released Google Pixel 9 phones support SOS Satellite connectivity, outside of China.

Like Apple's version, the Pixel 9 can connect to satellites to make emergency calls when there is no cell signal. Currently, this feature is free for the first two years of Pixel 9 ownership but adds a fee after that. Apple's version has a similar structure.

Samsung is a close partner with Google considering all the Korean company's mobile devices run some form of Android (and they're partnering with Google and Qualcomm on some kind of mobile platform, possibly smart glasses).

If you have access to a Pixel or just want to know what the SOS feature might look like when it comes to the Galaxy S25 Ultra, check out our guide to accessing the feature on the Pixel 9.

The certification also shows that the S25 Ultra will be getting 45W charging, the same as what's currently available on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. In a subsequent tweet, Ice Universe also claimed that the S25 Ultra would receive "significantly improved" video performance. Though they declined to expand on that statement.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We're expecting the Galaxy S25 lineup, including the next Ultra, to launch in January 2025, most likely a week after CES 2025. As we get close to the actual release date, we'll more than likely get more leaks and details about Samsung's flagship phone series.

More from Tom's Guide