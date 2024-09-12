Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 tablets rumored to come this month — what we know

We weren't expecting to see a new tablet from Samsung until October, but a new report claims that the Galaxy Tab S10 series is actually going to launch before the end of September.

The leaked release report from 9to5Google isn't totally out of left field, as a plethora of rumors and leaks have started to pop up in recent weeks. A potential release date of September 26 comes to us from Roland Quandt of the German site Winfuture.

According to the leak, Samsung will release two new S10 tablets instead of the usual three. We expect a larger Ultra model, with Samsung dropping the standard model in favor of the larger 12.4-inch "Plus" variant.

With the loss of the 11-inch version, it appears that Samsung is explicitly looking to compete with the iPad Pro. It could be argued that Samsung was introducing rival tablets for both the Pro model iPads and the smaller iPad Air.

The new tablets could either be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite processor that runs Microsoft's first wave of Copilot+ PCs. However a Samsung leaker, Ice Universe, claimed the S10 will be powered by a MediaTek 9300+ chip.

From the renders we've seen, the upcoming S10 should look familiar as the design appears much like the current S9 series. The design seems like a copy of the S9 Ultra variant.

Either way, we will know more about the new Galaxy tablets before the end of the year. Samsung reps told Android Authority in July that Tab S10 would launch before the end of the year.

Samsung moving the tablet release from October makes some sense. It was expected that Apple might announce the iPad Mini 7 during the Glowtime event, which revealed the iPhone 16 lineup, Apple Watch Series 10 and two versions of the AirPods 4.

However, the iPad didn't appear, and new rumors suggest that we might see the tablet in October. Launching in September lets Samsung avoid direct conflict with Apple's next tiny tablet while getting a device out in time for the holiday season.