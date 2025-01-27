Samsung Galaxy S25 has emergency satellite connectivity — but there’s a catch

One of the biggest changes to come to phones in recent years is the addition of satellite connectivity — letting users stay in touch, or call for help, even when there’s no cell service. Samsung Galaxy S25 was rumored to add this feature, though Samsung has stayed quiet on the matter. Turns out the phone does support satellite connectivity, but there is a big catch.

According to satellite and telecoms consultant Christian Frhr. von der Ropp (via Android Police), Samsung hasn’t been collaborating with satellite connectivity providers — despite equipping the new flagship with all the necessary hardware. This means that it’s up to your mobile provider to make those partnerships and enable satellite connectivity.

This is a contrast to Apple and Google, both of whom did all that work themselves — partnering with satellite messaging provider Skylo. This means that anyone with a satellite-ready iPhone or a Pixel 9 will be able to set up satellite communication in the settings menu. That’s assuming that they’re in a supported region, which in Google’s case is just the continental U.S.

As Android Police points out, so far the only carrier to make such an agreement for Galaxy S25 units in the U.S. is Verizon. The carrier announced it had partnered with Skylo last August, and confirmed that customers would get satellite connectivity free of charge.

Samsung’s satellite connectivity is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Satellite feature, which was originally announced two years ago and seemingly shut down at the end of 2023. Though it seems to have made a comeback thanks to Samsung. This service offers two-way messaging for emergencies plus regular SMS texting.

Like Apple and Google, this means you can stay in touch with people regardless of what the local cell signal is like — which could be a lifesaving tool in an emergency. It’s unclear why Samsung has only implemented half a feature, when going all in ensured that all of its customers have access to emergency satellite messaging.

But at least it means Verizon customers with a Galaxy S25 have something extra to take advantage of. Even if Apple and Google are offering a better version of it.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors