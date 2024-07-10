Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 just launched with few hardware upgrades — but plenty of AI enhancements

Update: See our Galaxy Z Fold 6 hands-on review for our first impressions and pros and cons.

It's official, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is coming with a fresh new version of Samsung's bookish foldable. While it feels like Samsung has given us another iterative hardware upgrade, it's still packed in a bunch of upgraded software features — particularly with the addition of Galaxy AI.

The phone features all the same AI features you'd get on a Galaxy S24, but a lot of it has been improved and optimized for a dual-screen foldable phone. Not to mention there are a few fun new features to enjoy if you know where to look.

On top of that Samsung has tweaked the design of the phone, making the Z Fold 6 slimmer and more durable in the process, while simultaneously offering better performance from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chipset. But whether it'll be enough to land Samsung at the top of your best foldable phones list is another matter.

Here's what you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Inner Display 7.6-inch (2,160 x 1856) Dynamic AMOLED, 20:.9:18 aspect ratio Outer Display 6.3-inch (2,376 x 968) Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 22.1:9 aspect ratio Refresh rate 120 Hz adaptive (inner and outer) Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy RAM 12GB Storage 256GB/512GB/1TB Rear cameras 50MP main wide-angle, f/1.8 + 12MP ultra-wide f2.2 + 10MP telephoto f/2.4 3X optical zoom Selfie camera 10MP f/2.2 (outer), 4MP f/1.8 (inner) Battery 4,400 mAh Dimensions 6 x 2.68 x 0.47 inches (folded), 6 x 5.2 x 0.22 inches (unfolded) Weight 8.4oz (239 grams) IP Rating IP48 Price From $1,899 / £1,799

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 price and availbility

If you're looking to pick up a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 you'll have to part with at least $1,899 / £1,799 / AU$2,749 — which gets you a model with 256GB of storage. You may also have noticed that this is $100 more than you'd have paid for an equivalent Galaxy Z Fold 5 last year. So bear that price hike in mind before you pull out your credit card.

If you want more storage space then a 512GB model is available for $2,019 / £1,899 / AU$2,949, while a 1TB option will set you back $2,259 / £2,099 / AU$3,299. All 3 models come with 12GB of RAM, and pre-orders are open now ahead of a July 24 release date.

In the U.S., your pre-order bonus is double storage at no extra cost, while buying a carrier model from Samsung.com will get you 12 months of Samsung Care Plus. U.K. buyers will receive a free S Pen case and the new, slimmer S Pen with it. Both offers end July 23.

Color options this year include Silver Shadow, Pink and Navy. Buying from Samsung.com will also let you choose two exclusive color options: Craft Black and Purity White.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Design & display

The Galaxy Z Fold 6's design has been tweaked this year, but only fractionally. The new phone now measures 6 x 2.68 x 0.47 inches (153.5 x 68.1 x 12.1mm) when folded and 6 x 5.2 x 0.22 inches (153.5 x 132.6 x 5.6mm) when unfolded — making it fractionally shorter and wider than the Z Fold 5.

But you're not likely to notice the difference in those dimensions, because the phone still retains its 7.6-inch folding Infinity Flex display (2160 x 1856) and 6.3-inch cover display (2376 x 968). Both screens are AMOLED panels with 120Hz fresh rate, rated for 2,600 nits of peak brightness, and also offer ultra-thin bezels for a sleeker look.

Samsung has instead been hyping how much thinner and lighter the new phone is. It weighs in at 8.4oz (239 grams), which is half an ounce lighter than the Z Fold 5 and is just 0.22 inches thick in an unfolded state. This thickness is aided by the new Dual Rail hinge which is thinner and stronger than the Z Fold 5's Flex hinge.

Emphasis on durability, despite being thinner, seems to be what Samsung is going for this year. The Z Fold 6 is supposed to be even more shock proof, aided by that Dual Rail Hinge and a protective layer on the folding screen. An extra benefit to those two working together is that the display crease should be further reduced this year.

Sadly there's no titanium in the frame, only Armor Aluminum. However Samsung claims that this should be 10x stronger than before. The Z Fold 6 is also rated for dust resistance rated for the first time, with IP48 protection against dust and water ingress.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Cameras

Those of you hoping for a camera hardware update on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 are going to be very disappointed — because the phone has the exact same camera hardware as last year.

That means the Z Fold 6 comes with a triple-lens camera on the rear, comprised of a 50MP main camera with OIS, f/1.8 aperture an 85-degree field of view and pixels that are 1.0μm in size. The Ultrawide camera offers 12MP resolution with f/2.2 aperture, a 123-degree field of view and 1.12μm pixels. Finally there's a 10MP telephoto lens with OIS, f/2.4 aperture, 1.0μm pixels, a 36-degree field of view and 3x optical zoom.

The cover display features a 10MP holepunch camera at the top, with f/2.2 aperture, 85-degree field of view and 1.22μm pixels. Under the interior folding display is a 4MP camera with f/1.8 aperture, 2.0μm pixels and an 85-degree field of view.

While the overall photo quality may be improved over previous generations, especially with Galaxy AI built into the Z Fold 6, we won't know for sure until we get our hands on the Z Fold 6 for testing.

Specifics of this aren't clear right now, though Samsung did confirm that the ultrawide lens is now capable of filming in 4K at 60fps, and has improved low light quality. But we'll have tow ait and see whether the other camera lenses hold any more surprises.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Performance

A new generation of foldables means a new generation of processors, and you'll find the Z Fold 6 running on the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy as the Galaxy S24 Ultra. That's an optimized version of the regular Gen 3 chipset, meaning it should offer better performance and efficiency than most Android phones can muster.

So far, there's no sign of any Exynos chipsets like there is on other Galaxy S24 models, meaning this boost should be available to foldable users across the world.

Like the Z Fold 5 before it, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 has 12GB of RAM, and is available in 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options. That storage is UFS 4.0, which means faster read/write speeds and better power efficiency. Which we can all agree are good things to have.

Samsung is also pushing gaming this year, promising better optimizations for games running the Vulcan API. Those titles should get better efficiency and performance, along with edge-to-edge coverage of the internal display. The cooling chamber is also 1.6x larger than last time, which should further enhance your extended gaming sessions — and stop your hands getting too hot.

We don't know how the Z Fold 6 performs in benchmarking tests and real world conditions just yet. But once we get the phone into our lab for some through testing, we'll have a better idea of how it compares to other smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Galaxy AI

Given all the focus on artificial intelligence right now, it should be no surprise that Samsung is pushing the Galaxy Z Fold 6 as another way to experience Galaxy AI. These features already debuted on the Galaxy S24 earlier this year, and Samsung claims the Z Fold 6 will have improved versions of all the same features — plus foldable-centric optimization.

One of the biggest changes there is in Interpreter Mode, which can already be used to translate conversations in real time. Previously only you got to see a transcript of the conversation, but the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 will use the cover display to show that same conversation with whoever you're talking to — and in their spoken language. Which could be a game changer if you're on vacation in a spot where few people speak English.

On top of that Live Translate can now translate phone calls in third party apps, with better microphone quality that should improve the translation experience. Samsung Notes will be able to support live transcription as well, while Sketch to Image can turn any of your doodles into more professional-looking drawings.

Other AI features include Portrait Studio, which lets you convert your selfies into a watercolour, sketch, cartoon or 3D figure. Air Command also offers shortcuts to AI features, and Chat Assist can create whole messages using AI — and take context of previous messages into account.

The Z Fold 6 will also see the debut of brand new Circle to Search features. You'll be able to use Circle to Search to scan QR codes, translate an entire screen, and solve math equations you might be struggling with. These won't be exclusive forever, though, and will come to other Android phones — likely starting with Pixel phones at some point before the Pixel 9 launch event.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 battery and charging

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 was no slouch in the battery department, lasting 10 hours and 55 minutes in our custom battery test. While this isn't even close to the best phone battery life, it's still pretty exceptional for a foldable phone.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 has the same 4,400 mAh battery as last year, which may seem disappointing at first. But considering the phone also backs in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy, which is notable for having reduced power consumption compared to the Gen 2 chip, it means the Z Fold 6's battery should last even longer.

How much longer isn't clear right now, and we won't know for sure until we get the Z Fold 6 into the lab.

As for charging, Samsung hasn't confirmed the maximum charging speed just yet but did confirm that the Z Fold 6 can charge at 25W speeds — restoring 50% of its battery in 30 minutes. Not super speedy, but still par the course for a Z Fold. It also supports Samsung's fast wireless charging 2.0 protocol, which offers "10W+" speeds, and reverse wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Outlook

There's a lot to like about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, but the elephant in the room is the hardware upgrades are very iterative. Better durability and a tweaked design are all well and good, but the fact the cameras haven't been upgraded in a number of years isn't a good look for Samsung — especially with the price rising by $100.

Everything seems to be hinging on the improved and optimized Galaxy AI. But whether that's worth shelling out at least $1,900 for a foldable phone is another matter. It's certainly less appealing when you remember the majority of these features are already available on the Galaxy S24.

Considering the foldable phone space is now expanding pretty rapidly outside China, it feels like Samsung should have done a little more to make the Z Fold 6 more appealing. But in the end it will all come down to how the phone actually performs in the real world. SO keep your eyes and ears open.