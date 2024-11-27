PopSockets are my long-time favorite phone accessory — and they’re 50% off right now

Black Friday sales aren’t just a great way to save money on a brand-new phone; they’re also a great way to pick up some accessories that will make your phone even better — but without paying full price. It just so happens that my favorite phone accessory just got a generous 50% discount at Amazon.

Amazon is selling the Popsocket phone grip with MagSafe for $15 — down from $30. Unlike regular Popsocket grips, which use adhesive, MagSafe-compatible grips stick to the magnets in the back of your phone. Typically, that convenience comes with a premium price tag, but this discount means that’s no longer the case.

PopSocket Grip with MagSafe: was $30 now $15 at Amazon Attach a PopSocket grip to the back of your phone with magnets — now half off for Black Friday. The grips are MagSafe compatible, come with sticky magnets for Android and other phones and have detachable grips to mix things up whenever you feel like it.

PopSockets are, by far, my favorite phone accessories. Aside from a protective case, it’s the one thing I won’t go without whenever I swap phones. Not only is it useful as a stand for watching videos or resting my phone on the table, but having something to grip makes using my phone so much more comfortable. Plus, having the PopSocket between my fingers always feels more secure than without.

I recently upgraded to a MagSafe PopSocket grip for my Pixel 9 Pro, aided by a case with a MagSafe-compatible ring inside. Frankly, the difference between the Magnetic PopSocket grip and the older adhesive pops is incredible.

Adhesive grips were more or less permanent, and while the premium models could be removed and reattached, you always ran the risk of drying out the glue in the process. Magnets don’t have that issue, meaning I can pull the grip on and off without a care. Whether for a practical reason, like wireless charging, or I’m absent-mindedly fiddling with my phone.

The magnets are strong, too, snapping perfectly into place without much effort. But they’re also connected in a way that feels secure and requires some force to pull apart. Maybe not as good as a strong glue, but enough that I don’t feel stupid for relying on a set of magnets to stop my phone tumbling to the ground.