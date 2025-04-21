Over 400,000 phone chargers recalled due to fire risk — what to do now

Over 400,000 Casely Power Pod portable MagSafe wireless phone chargers are being recalled by the company in conjunction with the Consumer Product Safety Commission due to a fire risk.

The specific model is the 5,000mAh Power Pod with the model number E33A. The charger will have the brand name "Casely" engraved on the front and right sides of the bank. You can find the model on the back.

As of this writing, the Power Pod has been removed from online stores, but it was sold in various colors and prints. If you own a Casely Power Pod you can check the model as shown below.

(Image credit: CPSC)

According to the CPSC and Casely, over 50 reports have come in from customers claiming the E33A model power bank was overheating, expanding or catching fire while charging phones. At least six people suffered minor burn injuries.

Both Casely and the CPSC say you should stop using the recalled Power Pods immediately.

The CPSC has said that you should not just throw away the recalled power pod. Do not put it in your trash or general recycling or in used battery recycling boxes that can be found at some stores.

Instead, it's recommended that you contact your city's household hazardous waste collection centers to see if they'll accept recalled lithium-ion batteries. If not, you may need to get more information from the center or your city.

The affected models were manufactured between March 2022 and September 2024.

If your Power Pod is affected, Casely is offering free replacements. You can go to this website to find instructions and submit a claim for a replacement.

Casely has said that it will be contacting people who purchased a Power Pod directly.