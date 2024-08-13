AT&T isn’t carrying the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold — here’s why that’s a big deal

Google just announced a refresh of the Pixel lineup at its Made By Google event, and already it turns out you might not be able to find one of the devices at every carrier.

A new report from CNET, claims that the network carrier AT&T will not be offering the new Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Outside of unlocked phones, the decisions appears to lock Google out of reaching the 88 million mobile subscribers the carrier reportedly has, according to a Statista report.

It's a surprising omission by AT&T considering the Pixel 9 Pro Fold might quickly become one of the best foldable phones. AT&T currently offers the original Google Pixel Fold and has done so since it launched last year. Product pages on the company's website suggest AT&T is planning to sell the rest of the Pixel lineup, including the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro XL, as well as the two new Pixel Watch 3 smartwatches.

Without a clear explanation from the company it's hard to say why AT&T is opting to forgo the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Our chief speculation is that the original Pixel Fold may not have sold well enough for AT&T to consider offering the next generation.

Tom's Guide reached out to AT&T for more details and to ask if AT&T will honor unlocked Pixel 9 Pro Fold phones. As of this writing, AT&T has not responded.

The new version of Google's foldable phone is more integrated into the main Pixel 9 lineup now and has many of the same hardware and software features that you'll find in the Pixel 9 series. This includes the new powerful Tensor G4 chip, integrated Gemini AI, and a super thin design. In our hands-on Pixel 9 Pro Fold review, Tom's Guide Global Editor Mark Spoonauer said, "I'm excited with everything Google has brought to the table with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. It's not only the most improved foldable, it could be the new foldable phone to beat."

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold will officially go on sale on September 4 starting at $1,799, and Verizon and T-Mobile appear ready to sell Google's new foldable phone.

