Big price drop! Get the Moto G Stylus at Cricket and save $170

The Moto G Stylus 5G proves that you don't need to pay top dollar for a phone with a built-in stylus. And, thanks to a Cricket Wireless deal, you don't even have to pay full price for this midrange Motorola phone.

Cricket is selling the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) for $229. The most recent edition of this stylus-equipped handset is available for $399 elsewhere, so you're saving $170 on Cricket's deal.

Moto G Stylus 5G: was $399 now $229 @ Cricket Wireless

Save $170 on the Moto G Stylus 5G when you bring your number and open a new line at Cricket. (You'll also need to sign up for a service plan that's at least $15/month with the carrier.) In exchange, you'll get a device with a built-in stylus for note-taking, a bright display and a long-lasting battery.

Price Check: $260 @ Visible; $399 @ Amazon

Cricket is owned by AT&T and uses its parent company's towers for coverage. If you prefer a different network, Verizon-owned Visible is selling the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) for $260, which saves you $139 off the regular price.

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is the best model in Motorola's G series of lower-cost phones, and the stylus is a big reason why. You can use it to jot down notes on the phone's 6.7-inch display, and it also comes in handy for photo editing. While the stylus isn't as advanced as the S Pen that comes with Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra, you're also not paying $1,299 for the device like you would have to with the Samsung phone.

There's more than just an input device to the Moto G Stylus, though. We were also impressed with the brighter screen and the stylish vegan leather back panel of the phone. The Moto G Stylus 5G also lasts a long time on a charge, so you won't have to worry about running out of battery during a note-taking session.

In addition to the discounted 2024 model, Cricket is offering the Moto G 5G (2023) for free when you open a new line with a $60/month wireless plan. We'd steer you away from that device just because Motorola only provides one Android update for its Moto G phones — our biggest criticism of this device.