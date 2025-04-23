Motorola Razr 2025 design and colors just leaked ahead of launch tomorrow

The official Motorola Razr 2025 reveal is imminent with Motorola holding an event tomorrow. But Evan Blass just spoiled the launch party a bit with a bunch of official-looking marketing materials.

While these images don’t reveal any official specs, they do seem to show off the Razr 60’s final design — and all 3 color options.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

Officially this material seems to be for the “Razr 60,” which will presumably be the international name for the Motorola Razr 2025. We also get to see the phone in dark blue with a textured carbon fiber-looking design, which will reportedly be called Gibraltar Sea.

There’s also green, known as Spring Bud and made of vegan leather. And a lighter grayish-looking model called Lightest Sky. The latter is the one we see the least of in Blass’s leak, with only a brief glimpse of the phone from a side-view.

What to expect from Motorola Razr 2025

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

Based on Blass’s images, the Razr 2025 is going to look nearly identical to the Razr 2024. You have the same large cover display, a pair of external cameras, and the usual array of buttons on the side. Considering the size of the power button, I’d assume that it also has a built-in fingerprint scanner for biometric security.

We haven’t heard that much about the standard Razr 2025 right now, but there have been plenty of rumors about its premium sibling — the Razr Plus 2025.

Big reveals. Iconicdesigns. Coming 4/24 🤫. #MakeItIconic #GatewayToIconic pic.twitter.com/PhfPg4o71hApril 10, 2025

Apparently, the Plus model will have a large 6.96-inch foldable display, a 4-inch cover display, somewhere between 8 and 18GB of RAM, up to 2TB of storage space, a 165Hz refresh rate, and dual 50MP cameras.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

On the battery front we’re expecting to see a 4,500 mAh battery and 65W fast charging. The Snapdragon 8 Elite should be inside the Razr Plus, though we don’t expect to see this in the non-Plus model. More likely there will be a cheaper chip from the likes of MediaTek or a different Snapdragon series.

The official launch is tomorrow, April 24, so we don’t have that long to wait to find out the Razr 2025's full specs and price.