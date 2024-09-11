iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max weight — how much heavier and bigger are they?

Last year, Apple switched from an aluminum body to a titanium one on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Max. With the introduction of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, Apple is retaining the titanium bodies.

However, with the iPhone 15 Pro models, we saw a dramatic reduction in weight compared to previous iPhone Pro handsets. With the iPhone 16 Pro variants getting bigger across the board, the question became: would they still feel lighter or would the increase also bump up the weight?

As spotted by 9to5Mac, yes, the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max are heavier than last year's models.

The iPhone 16 Pro features a bigger 6.3-inch display, a slight bump from the 6.1-inch display on the iPhone 15 Pro. With that bump came a corresponding increase in weight.

iPhone 16 Pro: 199 grams/7.01 ounces

iPhone 15 Pro: 188 grams/6.63 ounces

iPhone 14 Pro: 206 grams/7.26 ounces

iPhone 13 Pro: 204 grams/7.19 ounces

That's 11 extra grams compared to last year's Pro model and surprisingly close to the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro, though it's still a bit lighter.

Meanwhile, the new 6.9-inch display on the iPhone 16 Pro Max makes it the most enormous iPhone ever and slightly increases from the 6.7-inch display on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Which, of course, all means an increase in weight.

iPhone 16 Pro Max: 227 grams/8 ounces

iPhone 15 Pro Max: 221 grams/7.79 ounces

iPhone 14 Pro Max: 240 grams/8.46 ounces

iPhone 13 Pro Max: 240 grams/8.46 ounces

Despite the huge display, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is only 6 grams heavier than its predecessor. It was a huge drop of nearly 20 grams between the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the 15 Pro Max, so it's pretty good that this year's version keeps it close.

Dropping all that weight made the iPhone 15 Pro models feel like different phones. Apple's sudden obsession with bigger phones with the requisite weight increase begs the question of comfort when using Apple's newest devices.

We'll know more once we use the newest iPhone as our daily driver. Check back with Tom's Guide for our reviews of Apple's next-generation iPhones to see how they feel once we carry them around in our pockets.

