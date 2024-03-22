Your iPhone can now get the iOS 17.4.1 update — here's why you should download it right now

Apple has released iOS 17.4.1 and iPadOS 17.4.1 to the public, while also upgrading Vision OS to 1.1.1 and iOS 16.7.7

You should update your iPhone right away to iOS 17.4.1 as Apple says this software “provides important bug fixes and security updates and is recommended for all users.”

The new updates for iOS and iPadOS were expected to be released sometime this week. These come shortly after the release of iOS 17.4.1 and iPadOS 17.4.1, which were made available on March 5.

As was previously predicted, the updates for iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4 appear to be security updates, as well as bug fixes. However, Apple has yet to reveal exactly what has been tackled in the latest update, and instead simply recommends that users immediately update.

There is one mention on a support page that lists that the iPad update fixes a bug that prevented certain models' camera apps from being able to scan QR codes. Apple has also included a new version of the older iOS 16.7, which will more than likely include several bug fixes and compatibility changes.

Finally, the new VisionOS 1.1.1, introduces important bug fixes and security updates. The software is recommended for all users of the Apple Vision Pro.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Apple’s 17.4 update was arguably one of the biggest changes to Apple’s software, primarily due to the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) which has forced Apple to allow third-party app stores on EU devices.

Apple has been working to include the feature on phones in the EU and has implemented new rules for developers looking to sell their apps from third-party websites. And the EU isn't the only governmental body taking issue with Apple's business practices.

Recently, the Department of Justice brought forward a case against Apple regarding the monopoly it reputedly holds over the smartphone market. While it is too early to say if this will mean more game-changing updates, it is a tumultuous time for Apple.

Today's upgrades are important as they allow developers to target found issues and keep up with hacking and criminal efforts. We always recommend readers upgrade their devices as soon as they can to make sure they have the best security available.