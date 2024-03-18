iOS 17.4.1 tipped for release this week — here’s everything you need to know

Apple looks to clean up some iOS bugs

iOS 17.4 update
It's not yet been two weeks since iOS 17.4 arrived, but we could be seeing an updated version very shortly. MacRumors says that iOS 17.4.1 — as well as iPadOS 17.4.1 for tablet owners — could be released in the next few days. 

While iOS 17.4 introduced a number of new features such as the ability for EU-based iPhone users to side-load apps from other app stores, iOS 17.4.1 is largely expected to tackle bugs and potential security threats. That's fairly typical of point releases in software.

The report doesn't specify what bug fixes to expect when iOS 17.4.1 becomes available.

When Apple does release iOS 17.4.1, you'll be able to get it by launching the Setting app, selecting General and then tapping Software Update. If the iOS 17.4.1 update is there, you can follow the on-screen instructions for downloading it onto your iPhone. With software updates focusing on security, it's best to install them on your phone as quickly as possible.

The general release of one software update is typically accompanied by a beta for the next version. And indeed, the same MacRumors report also claims that an iOS 17.5 beta will appear this week, too. Developers will get the beta first, with a public beta following soon after. As with iOS 17.4.1, there aren't many details about what changes iOS 17.5 might include.

iOS 17.4 was relatively light on new features for users, but it did have some interesting additions. For instance, users of the podcast app could have transcripts for the newer episodes, with older episodes slowly getting the same feature. The update also brought in a new selection of emojis, better game streaming app support and allowed users to generate virtual card numbers when online shopping.

iOS 17.4's highlight was to introduce the changes mandated by the European Courts Digital Market Act (DMA.). The update has allowed users to download apps from websites instead of the App Store, however, Apple added some caveats that heavily restrict third-party developers.

We'll keep an eye out for Apple's upcoming software updates — both iOS 17.4.1 and the iOS 17.5 beta — and update this article for any changes of note.

