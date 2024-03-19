New iPad Air already shipping to US ahead of launch — and there’s a new size this time around

Excitement continues to grow about the potential launch of the iPad Air 2024 , and now a new rumor suggests that the upgraded tablet is already being shipped to the U.S. ahead of its launch at the end of this month or early next month.

As reported by MacRumors , a leaker known as “Instant Digital” took to the Chinese social media site Weibo to reveal that “everything is ready” ahead of its upcoming launch. If Apple does sneakily announce the next version of the iPad Air this week, next week or at the beginning of April, having the devices on hand would make a great deal of sense ahead of their imminent launch.

While Apple has yet to formally announce the next iPad Air, we already know quite a bit about the next version of the device. In addition to featuring an M2 chip , the new iPad Air will also come with a redesigned rear camera as well as Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.

At the same time though, the next iPad Air is expected to be available in two different sizes. While there will be a 10.9-inch model like with the previous two generations, there will also be a larger variant that could sport a 12.9-inch display in line with the iPad Pro .

Although Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has suggested that Apple will release new versions of the iPad Air and the iPad Pro in the beginning of March or at the end of April, this same leaker recently said that the iPhone maker will share more details about both devices on Tuesday, March 26 which is next week.

If you’ve been holding off on buying one of the best iPads or upgrading your existing Apple tablet, it’s worth waiting just a bit longer as these new iPad models could feature OLED screens, with the iPad Pro seeing this upgrade first followed by the iPad Air in a few years time.

