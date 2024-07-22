iPhone 17 leak just revealed big shakeup for Apple — here’s the key specs for all four models

A longtime model could make an exit, while a 'Slim' one enters

iPhone 15 Pro shown in hand
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The new iPhone 16 series won't be announced until September, but next year's iPhone 17 lineup could be in for the biggest shakeup in years. That's because we could see the exit of one model and the introduction of a new one. Reliable leaker Ice Universe recently shared on Weibo on what models we’ll see with next year’s batch, their screen sizes and prices.

In the last few months, we’ve been hearing rumors swirling around a possible iPhone 17 Slim, which according to Ice Universe’s recent claim, could be the most expensive iPhone ever. In fact, it’s looking to be priced higher than the iPhone 17 Pro Max at a whopping $1,299. Even though it’s more expensive than the two Pro models, its 6.65-inch display would actually position it in between the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max.

With the iPhone 17 Slim reportedly being introduced next year, it looks like Apple could phase out the Plus model as a result — just to keep the lineup to four models. Since it’s priced higher than the Pro Max, one would naturally expect a design that’s substantially slimmer. More importantly, however, it could introduce a totally new redesign to distinguish it from the current design language that Apple has been using since the iPhone 11 Pro.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Apple iPhone 17 specs leak
DisplayPrice
iPhone 176.27-inch LTPO$799
iPhone 17 Pro6.27-inch LTPO$1,099
iPhone 17 Pro Max6.86-inch LTPO$1,199
iPhone 17 Slim6.65-inch LTPO$1,299

Other iPhone 17 Slim specs suggested by the reputable leaker include an A19 chip, 8GB of RAM, aluminum chassis and a dual rear camera system. The latter’s interesting because one would expect a top-of-the-line iPhone to offer the same triple camera arrangement we’ve seen in prior Pro models, so it’ll be interesting to see if this changes. 

Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro’s rumored specs look a lot better on paper for now. It looks like it would have a triple 48MP rear camera system, 12GB of RAM and an A19 Pro chip using TSMC's N3P process. This would be a stark contrast to what the iPhone 16 lineup would be doing, as it’s rumored that the same A18 chip would be used on all models.

Another interesting tidbit revealed in this new claim is that all four models will be featuring LTPO display that would enable ProMotion to deliver a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz. This would be a tremendous upgrade for the cheapest model, the iPhone 17, mainly because of how the lowest priced model in the lineup has continually been capped at 60Hz. It's a common complaint from critics who point out how cheaper phones, like the Pixel 8a, have been upgraded to faster refresh rates.

There’s still a long way between now and when the iPhone 17 lineup is expected to be revealed in 2025. Given how there were rumors about an iPhone Ultra model, the iPhone 17 Slim could very well turn out to be that. 

John Velasco
John Velasco
Senior Channel Editor for Phones

John’s a senior editor covering phones for Tom’s Guide. He’s no stranger in this area having covered mobile phones and gadgets since 2008 when he started his career. On top of his editor duties, he’s a seasoned videographer being in front and behind the camera producing YouTube videos. Previously, he held editor roles with PhoneArena, Android Authority, Digital Trends, and SPY. Outside of tech, he enjoys producing mini documentaries and fun social clips for small businesses, enjoying the beach life at the Jersey Shore, and recently becoming a first time homeowner.