I'm an avid hiker and these are the 3 Apple Watch upgrades I want most in watchOS 12

We're roughly two months out from Apple's annual WWDC 2025 event, which means fresh Apple Watch features are basically right around the corner.

Every year, Cupertino uses this early summer affair to show off all the new software-related bells and whistles coming to not just Apple Watch, but Mac, iPad, iPhone and more via future OS updates.

Last year's debut of watchOS 11 gave hiking and outdoors enthusiasts (like myself) several handy new ways to interact with their wrist-based wearable. These include the Check In safety tool — which is especially valuable for solo outings — and a new Training Load metric to help users maximize their efforts and minimize injury.

watchOS 11 also delivered nifty new features for ocean lovers and world travelers, along with streamlined health data and trend reports via the new Vitals app. What's in store this time around? Here's what we know so far about watchOS 12.

Of course, many of the details about Apple's forthcoming software are unknown. With that in mind, here are the three watchOS 12 upgrades I'm hoping for most and an avid Apple Watch-wearing outdoorsy individual.

watchOS 12 wishlist: Apple Watch features for hikers

Step counts for individual hikes

(Image credit: Future)

Apple isn't the only smartwatch brand guilty of obfuscating step count totals for individual workouts including walks, hikes and runs. While the device provides a total step count tally for the day, you'll need a third-party app (the StepsApp is a TG favorite) to uncover how many paces you took during your 30-minute errand-running lunch break or that weekend hike with the family.

This also means that you'll need to simultaneously run the step-counting app in the background in addition to tracking your efforts with Apple's Workout app, which is not exactly ideal.

Ultimately, if Apple is already monitoring my daily step count total, how hard could it be to parse separate tallies for step-based workouts? Brands like Samsung and Google already do this and Apple is aught to join them.

A daily energy score

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

On the subject of matching competitor features, I'm hoping watchOS 12 includes the long-overdue addition of a daily energy score and sleep score. Many of the best smartwatch models from Garmin, Google, Samsung and even Amazfit provide such metrics (though naming varies) on a scale from one to 100.

This is, of course, not just a feature that hikers and outdoor adventurers will appreciate but anyone who has fitness goals and/or values a good night's rest. And I'm not alone in wishing for such a set of metrics. A quick peruse of popular forums reveals tons of other Apple Watch owners sighting such a metric as one of their top watchOS 12 requests.

Both of these metrics make it easier to plan your day. While the Apple Watch tracks a lot of data while you sleep, you need to take the time to digest these details for a full understanding. On the other hand, a numeric sleep score provides a big-picture view and can be absorbed at a glance.

An energy score — often based on recent workout efforts, sleep quality and other health trends — reveals just how ready you are to take on the day's challenges. For example, it might help you decide whether or not to embark on that 8-mile hike with 3,500 feet of elevation gain or instead stick to something a little less intense.

Better Maps + Workout app integration

(Image credit: Future)

My irritation with having to jump between apps on the Apple Watch is noted above and this wish list item — also strongly requested for by fellow Apple Watch owners — follows the same theme.

The Maps app on Apple Watch offers turn-by-turn directions, which generally work quite well. You even get topographic map views and trail data including trail names and length (in some locations). However, there's no simple way — outside of jumping back and forth between apps — to view the Maps app or use its navigational tools while simultaneously monitoring your real-time metrics in the Workout app.

So, my third and final feature request for watchOS 12 is better integration between the Maps app and the Workout app. This small improvement would make a world of difference for folks who enjoy exploring the world one step at a time.

What features are you hoping come to Apple Watch in 2025 with the launch of watchOS 12? Let me know in the comments below.